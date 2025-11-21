Actor’s Family Once Struggled For Food And Electricity. Today, He Owns 3 Bungalows, Luxury Cars

Today, he may own lavish bungalows and luxury cars, but there was a time when the actor and his family struggled to put food on the table. They even went without electricity for six months because they couldn’t afford to pay the bills.

His life took a turn when he decided to make his acting debut, a career that he never thought he would pursue, especially since his mother was firmly against it. She told him that one actor, his father, was enough in the family. Curious to know who this actor is?

He is Jisshu Sengupta, the son of a theatre actor, Ujjwal Sengupta. The actor, who has now worked in several Bengali, Hindi, and Telugu television shows and films, made his acting debut in 1998 with the show Mahaprabhu.

During an interview with Screen, Jisshu shared that he comes from a very humble background and recalled the struggles his family faced. He said, “There were times we didn’t have money for food, there was no electricity at home for six months because my father couldn’t pay the bill.”

He also revealed that he never wanted to become an actor. When he was 18, he played cricket and was a drummer. He played the drums in the evenings to earn some pocket money.

Then came Mahaprabhu, and his life took a turn for the better. His role did not just make him a household name but also helped improve his family’s condition. “I used to get Rs 250 per day, and I cannot tell you how huge that money was for me,” he explained.

“But because it was a daily soap, I had to give up cricket and drumming; luckily, the show became a superhit and I became the first superstar on TV in Bengal. That time, I was a hero of four daily soaps; I would work for 72 hours continuously,” Jisshu added.

In 2001, he lost his father, and he still regrets losing him before he became successful. That same year, he quit TV and decided to transition to films. It proved to be yet another challenge for him because he faced back-to-back flops.

“I was labelled as an unlucky actor; no one gave me work. I still remember the biggest producers would look at me and say I am an over-exposed face,” he recalled. Jisshu mentioned that he had been without work for 6 months. But then he was offered a few supporting roles in C-grade films, which he readily accepted.

His career once again took a turn when he worked with the renowned Bengali filmmaker Rituporno Ghosh. Their first collaboration, Abohomaan, earned him critical acclaim. Later, the duo worked together on films such as Shob Charitro Kalponik, The Last Lear, and Noukadubi.

Today, Jisshu Sengupta is one of the most sought-after names in Indian entertainment. He has worked in films like Barfi, Mardaani, Piku, and Sita Ramam, among others. The 48-year-old actor was also seen in shows such as Criminal Justice, The Trial, and Dabbar Cartel.