Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj Serves Fiery Look In Red Saree

Anasuya Bharadwaj’s name is synonymous with not just acting and anchoring, but with impeccable styling game as well. The actress keeps redefining fashion and leaves her fans in awe of her ethereal beauty. Be it in casual and chic clothes, a glitzy lehenga, or a saree, the actress can do it all. This time, the actress looks radiant in a bright red saree that has left everyone floored as she oozes with sensuality.

The Jabardasth show’s host is a prominent figure in the Telugu entertainment industry and continues to win the hearts of fans with her various talents. While the actress has earned immense recognition and fame for her acting prowess and hosting skills, she often grabs the headlines for her OOTD. This time, the actress has left everyone in a frenzy with her breathtaking looks.

The Vimanam actress draped a simple bright red saree with a golden border and paired it with a matching red sleeveless blouse with a v-neckline. But that’s not all. She decided to elevate her look by adding complementary accessories. She chose a golden-toned stone-studded necklace with a green pendant for a contrast. She also added a couple of rings, a bracelet and a watch to go with her outfit. For makeup, she kept it minimal. She opted for light smokey eyes, brows on fleek, white kohl to highlight her eyes and dark brownish lipstick to seal the look. She left her hair down and posed for the camera.

The caption read, “Code Red.” As per her hashtags, she wore it for a program on Star Maa called Kiraack Boys Khiladi Girls. A fan wrote, “Very well balanced both sensuality and class. That’s how a woman wears a costume.” One more wrote, “If saree dressing is an art then she is an artist. She knows well about her body.” Another chimed in, “OMG! Red Alert!

Speaking of her professional endeavours, Anasuya Bharadwaj has starred in films like Pushpa: The Rise—Part 1, Rangasthalam, Kshanam and Bheeshma Parvam. She has Pushpa: The Rule- Part 2, The Chase, Flashback and Wolf in her pipeline.