রবিবার , ৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৮ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Adelaide Strikers beat Brisbane Heat to win second straight women's Big Bash title | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: In a thrilling encounter on Saturday, Tahlia McGrath‘s Adelaide Strikers secured their second consecutive women’s Big Bash League title with a tense three-run victory over the Brisbane Heat, thanks to an exceptional display of tight bowling.
After losing the bat flip at Adelaide Oval, Jess Jonassen‘s Heat effectively limited the Strikers to a modest total of 125-5 within their allotted 20 overs.
Despite the home side appearing well-placed at 71-2 midway through the innings, they struggled to accelerate, managing only 54 runs in the final 10 overs. Nicola Hancock played a crucial role for the Heat, delivering a clinical performance with figures of 3-23.

However, the Heat’s efforts were in vain during the run chase, as they could only compile 122-8. The standout performers for the Strikers were Amanda-Jade Wellington, awarded the player of the match, who claimed 3-16, and Megan Schutt, who secured 2-30.
The game reached its climax on the last ball, adding to the intensity of the contest that ultimately saw the Adelaide Strikers emerge victorious in a nail-biting finish.
“This is such a special team, seriously, everyone knows their roles,” said skipper McGrath. “We have so much fun and we keep showing up. I’m so proud of this group.”
It was the Strikers’ second consecutive title in the tournament’s ninth season, having beaten the Sydney Sixers in last year’s decider.
The Strikers had a mixed start to the season but have been a near unstoppable force since, winning 10 their past 11 games. Their only loss during that run was against the Heat.

“A bit emotional to be honest. A few tears out there,” said Schutt.
“We set out a bold goal last year to go back-to-back and to achieve it is amazing.”
Jonassen acknowledged the Strikers had been “the benchmark of the competition all year”.
“To our girls, commiserations. I’m super proud of you all, we’ve worked very hard just to get to this moment,” she said. “Keep your heads up, I know it hurts, but we’ll be back bigger and better and stronger next year.”
The 13th season of the men’s Big Bash League starts on December 7.
(With AFP Inputs)





