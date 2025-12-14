রবিবার, ১৪ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:২৩ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Adivi Sesh Hails Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, Calls It ‘Country’s Biggest Film’: ‘I’ll Be Watching It Again’ | Telugu Cinema News

  রবিবার, ১৪ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Adivi Sesh praised Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar, and revealed that Akshaye Khanna and Rakesh Bedi’s performances were his favourites. Here’s how Aditya Dhar reacted!

Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller film ‘Dhurandhar’, starring Ranveer Singh, released in theatres on December 5. The film has been making waves at the box office, and has continued its strong foothold more than a week after its release. Meanwhile, a number of celebrities shared their reviews, and gushed over the film. Major actor Adivi Sesh was mighty impressed with Dhurandhar, and he took to social media to praise the movie. While he lauded all actors in the movie, right from Ranveer Singh to R Madhavan, he revealed that Akshaye Khanna and Rakesh Bedi’s performances were his favourites.

Adivi Sesh Reviews Dhurandhar

Adivi Sesh shared that while he may have been “late to the party” in watching what he described as the country’s biggest film, the experience left a lasting impression. He lauded Dhar for portraying complex shades of history with remarkable subtlety, noting that the film offers an “absolutely international presentation” on an immensely relevant subject. “Loved #Dhurandhar ! Late to the party in watching the country’s biggest film but it’s so well done. It’s an amazing achievement from you @AdityaDharFilms sir to show so many grays with subtlety. Absolutely international presentation on such a relevant topic As someone who researched 26/11 so much for Major, it was an entirely new experience for me to see how the ISI’s handlers were empowered by the Lyari underworld. My heart broke and my blood boiled when I saw that.”

He further added, “Superb performances from the entire cast, everyone from @RanveerOfficial garu to @ActorMadhavan Garu. My favorite was undoubtedly the magnificent #AkshayeKhanna ji as Rehman Dakait and Rakesh Bedi ji as Jameel. The extraordinary music, International cinematography, and overall craft made for a memorable experience I’ll be watching it again soon.”

Aditya Dhar Reacts

Responding to the post, director Aditya Dhar expressed heartfelt gratitude, calling Sesh’s words deeply moving. He added that offering audiences a fresh perspective was one of the film’s most challenging aspects, and was glad that it resonated as intended. “Shesh my Brother, this truly touched me Coming from someone who’s lived and breathed this history with such sincerity, your words mean a great deal. So glad the film gave you a fresh lens — that was the hardest thing to get right. Thank you for watching with such empathy and sharpness. See you at the rewatch. Love and Luck!” wrote the director.

First Published:

December 14, 2025, 18:40 IST

