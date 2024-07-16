মঙ্গলবার , ১৬ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ১লা শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Adnaan Shaikh EVICTED From Bigg Boss OTT 3 In Just One Day For THIS Shocking Reason? Know More

Adnaan Shaikh gets scolded by Bigg Boss.

Adnaan Shaikh recently entered Bigg Boss OTT 3 house as a wild card contestant.

Looks like Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Adnaan Shaikh will be eliminated from the show in just 24 hours. On Tuesday, JioCinema dropped a promo of the upcoming episode in which Bigg Boss was seen scolding Adnaan and asking him to walk out of the show for sharing outside information in the show.

The promo began with Adnaan divulging outside details with the contestants. When Vishal Pandey asked Adnaan about Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD, the latter shared that he left the film halfway due to certain reasons. Later, Adnaan also confirmed to Lovekesh Kataria that India won the T20 World Cup.

However, this left Bigg Boss furious. Housemates were then asked to gather in the living room following which Bigg Boss scolded Adnaan and asked him to leave the show. “Aapko bahar ki breaking news share karne main jada interest hai…Shayad aapko game khelne ka maan nahi hai. Aapse better toh yeh newspaper kaam kar dega. Isi waqt ghar ke mukhiye dwaar se hote huye ghar se baahar aajiye. (It seems you are more interested in sharing breaking news from outside rather than playing the game. So it will be better if we let the newspaper do this job. Please exit the house through the main door immediately),” Bigg Boss said.

Adnaan Shaikh entered Bigg Boss OTT 3 as a wild card contestant over the weekend. Before entering the controversial reality show, the singer spoke exclusively to News18 Showsha when he lashed out at Armaan Malik for slapping Vishal Pandey and even questioned Lovekesh Kataria for allegedly “instigating” the YouTuber.

“The way he (Armaan Malik) has been playing is not right. He is provoking others. He slapped Vishal. This doesn’t seem right. It is a big show. He should know about its rules and regulations. You can say whatever you want but you cannot go violent. If makers cannot take legal action against him, they should have at least eliminated him,” Adnaan told us.

“His (Vishal Pandey) family is also watching all of this. His parents were crying a lot. It does not feel good. He is there to make his career and if such things happen, it is not good. It is wrong,” he added.

Chirag Sehgal works as a Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuse



Source link

