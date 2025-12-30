ADOR Sues 20-Year-Old Danielle Marsh For $30M After Firing From NewJeans; K-Pop Fans Outraged | Korean News

Last Updated: December 31, 2025, 03:30 IST

ADOR files $30M lawsuit against Danielle Marsh after firing her from NewJeans. Fans react, fearing the girl group may never reunite as five members.

K-pop sensation NewJeans is facing another shocking twist in its ongoing feud with record label ADOR. Hybe, the parent company, confirmed that it is suing Danielle Marsh, one of her family members, and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin for $30 million (£22 million) in damages and contract breach penalties. The move comes shortly after ADOR terminated Danielle’s contract, leaving fans and industry insiders stunned.

The group, which skyrocketed to fame in 2022, has been plunged into further uncertainty, with Minji’s return still unresolved, leaving NewJeans temporarily as a three-member ensemble. Just two months ago, reports had suggested that the girl band would return as a five-member unit, raising fans’ hopes for a full comeback.

Social media erupted in response to the news. “Does this make any sense??? NewJeans without Danielle isn’t NewJeans. Do you think you can just erase a member this easily? Give us back Danielle,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter). On Instagram, another posted, “All they wanted to do was to be [artists] and make their fans happy. Free NewJeans [all 5 members].”

Years of Success Shadowed by Controversy

NewJeans became the eighth biggest-selling act in the world just a year after their debut, celebrated for blending 1990s R&B with catchy pop melodies. The band’s rise, however, was marred by conflict with ADOR in 2024, following the controversial dismissal of CEO Min Hee-jin, regarded by the members as a mentor. The fallout triggered a fierce clash between the young stars—aged 17 to 21—and the South Korean entertainment giant, Hybe.

I’m a Katseye fan, but what’s happening to Danielle marsh is beyond crazy ! Are y’all seeing how crazy the situation is ? She is 20YO LIKE SHE IS A 2005 BABY! THIS IS INSANE WHY WOULD A BILLIONAIRE COMPANY SUE A TEEN OVER NOTHING https://t.co/IQc2st65OE— ⚜️ (@manonkatseyee) December 30, 2025

Nothing screams “healthy industry” like a $32 million lawsuit against a 20yr old singer and her family, all because she dared to breathe without her agency’s permission lool — Noir (@noironsol) December 30, 2025

The members accused ADOR of “mistreatment” and “deliberate miscommunications and manipulation,” announcing their intention to leave the agency. ADOR responded with a lawsuit to block their departure, which it won in October, compelling NewJeans to honour contracts valid until 2029. A month later, reports suggested all five members would rejoin ADOR.

Then, in a surprising turn, ADOR terminated Danielle’s contract, citing “difficulty in continuing working with her” and announced legal action against a family member and Min Hee-jin, claiming they “bear significant responsibility” for the fallout. Hanni has since confirmed she will remain with the label after extended discussions, while Minji is still in “ongoing conversations.”

Fans Fear the End of the Iconic Five-Member Group

Monday’s lawsuit further fuels uncertainty about NewJeans’ future. Music critic Lim Hee-yun told the BBC, “NewJeans is a very important group that changed the world of female K-pop acts. For the music listeners and fans, it has been the hope to see their return as a full five-member team. That’s no longer possible.”

Lim added that ADOR may be pressured to recruit new members if Minji departs. Success for a three-member K-pop group is challenging, as fans closely follow member chemistry and dynamics. Danielle’s future is also unclear; she may pursue a career as a solo artist, actor, model, or influencer, but public perception and industry hesitancy could impact opportunities.

Fans continue to demand Danielle’s reinstatement and hope for a full five-member NewJeans comeback, but with ADOR’s legal action, the path forward for both the singer and the group remains uncertain.

