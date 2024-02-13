মঙ্গলবার , ১৩ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ৩০শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Afghanistan announces squad for Sri Lanka T20I series | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৩, ২০২৪ ২:৪৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: The Afghanistan Cricket Board on Monday announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka with a focus on preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
Ibrahim Zadran will continue to lead the side in absence of regular T20I skipper Rashid Khan, who is in the process of recovering from back surgery.
The T20 series is scheduled to take place in Dambulla, with matches set for February 17, 19, and 21, immediately following the conclusion of the one-day international series on Wednesday.
Missing Rashid badly, Afghanistan lost the one-off Test and trail the three-match ODI series 2-0 against hosts Sri Lanka.
Afghanistan’s chief selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil said the Twenty20 World Cup is the target.
“We have a close eye on the upcoming T20 World Cup for which we want to prepare a very good mix of players consisting of both juniors and seniors,” Sulimankhil is quoted in a Afghanistan Cricket Board release.
“This series alongside the three T20Is against Ireland in March is a good opportunity for us to test our bench strength and finalise a good squad for the mega event.”
The Twenty20 World Cup will be held in the United States and the West Indies in June this year.
Another key spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman also misses out on the squad after sustaining a sprain in his right hand before the start of the ODI series against Sri Lanka.
Fast bowler Mohammad Saleem Safi, who was part of the Afghanistan squad for the India tour last month, has been left out due to a hamstring strain and is replaced by Wafadar Momand.
Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Ishaq Rahimi, Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Wafadar Momand, Qais Ahmad
