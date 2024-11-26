মঙ্গলবার , ২৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৪ | ১১ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
After Naga Chaitanya, Brother Akhil Akkineni Gets Engaged; Nagarjuna Welcomes Zainab Ravdjee To Family | PIC

Last Updated:

The delightful news of Akhil Akkineni’s engagement to Zainab Ravdjee comes just as the family is gearing up for Naga Chaitanya’s wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala.

Congratulations are in order as Nagarjuna’s son Akhil Akkineni is officially engaged to his ladylove Zainab Ravdjee. This delightful news was announced by Akhil on Instagram, along with a few dreamy pictures featuring him and Zainab.

Found my forever (infinity emoji) Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged,” wrote Akhil, while sharing the gorgeous pictures. The news of Akhil Akkineni’s engagement to Zainab Ravdjee comes just as the Akkineni family is gearing up for Naga Chaitanya’s wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna welcomed Zainab Ravdjee to the Akkineni family. Extending a warm welcome, he wrote on X (previously Twitter), “We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn’t be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and your countless blessings.”

Soon after Akhil Akkineni and Zainab’s engagement was announced, congratulatory messages started pouring in on social media. Fans showered the beautiful couple with love and blessings.

Meanwhile, the Akkineni family is prepping for Naga Chaitanya’s wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala, which is all set to take place on December 4, 2024 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Back in 2016, Akhil was engaged to Shriya Bhupal, grand-daughter of the business tycoon, GVK Reddy. Akhil and Shriya left everyone surprised after they called off their wedding in 2017. Their grand wedding was planned in Italy, with a star-studded guest list, however the wedding was cancelled just months before the big day, for undisclosed reasons.

