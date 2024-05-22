বুধবার , ২২ মে ২০২৪ | ৮ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
After threat to Virat Kohli and RCB’s security, team cancelled practice and press conference ahead of IPL Eliminator: Report | Cricket News

In a startling report by Bengali daily ‘Anandbazar Patrika’, Gujarat Police arrested four persons from the Ahmedabad airport on Monday night on suspicion of terror activities, which allegedly posed a threat to the security of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team and its star player Virat Kohli ahead of their IPL Eliminator match against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

Once the RCB camp received the above information, they decided to cance their practice at the Gujarat College ground in Ahmedabad on Tuesday and also did not go ahead with the press conference on the eve of the match. Rajasthan Royals, however, went ahead with their training as scheduled but cancelled their press conference as well.

The Gujarat College ground was the alternative practic venue for the two teams as the Narendra Modi Stadium hosted Qualifier 1 on Tuesday between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. KKR won that match to enter the final.
The report also claims that the police found the four arrested men in possession of arms as well as suspicious videos and text messages at their hideout.
Reportedly, security around the RCB team hotel has been beefed up and all entry and exit points for the players and team staff secured.





