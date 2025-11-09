After World Cup high, Jemimah Rodrigues endures quiet comeback as Brisbane Heat lose to Melbourne Renegades | Cricket News

Jemimah Rodrigues of Brisbane Heat plays a shot. (Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: After basking in the glory of India’s historic ICC Women’s World Cup triumph, Jemimah Rodrigues’ return to competitive cricket proved to be an anti-climax. The star batter managed only six runs as her side Brisbane Heat suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Melbourne Renegades in a Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) match in Brisbane on Sunday.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Playing her first match since lifting the World Cup trophy last week, Jemimah walked out to a warm reception and looked eager to continue her rich form. However, her stay was short-lived — she faced nine deliveries before edging a delivery from Alice Capsey to Deandra Dottin at backward point. The early dismissal ended any hopes of a big return, though her presence added significant buzz and star power to the contest.Brisbane Heat, batting first, could only muster 133 all out in 20 overs. Nadine de Klerk (40 off 38) and Chinelle Henry (29 off 22) provided some resistance, but the Renegades’ spin attack kept things under control. Skipper Georgia Wareham led from the front with figures of 3/12, well supported by Capsey (3/22) and Tess Flintoff (3/30) as the Heat lineup collapsed.

A rain interruption midway through the chase reduced the Renegades’ target to 66 runs in 8 overs. They made light work of it, reaching the total in just 7.3 overs, thanks to Courtney Webb’s unbeaten 34 off 22 balls and Wareham’s composed 16 not out.Before the match, Brisbane Heat shared a cheerful video of Jemimah on social media, where she said, “I am here in Brisbane, can you believe it? Very excited for today, let’s go!”But the day belonged to Melbourne, as Jemimah’s much-anticipated return to WBBL action ended in disappointment — her first setback after the incredible World Cup high.