Ahaan Panday Admits ‘There Were So Many Naysayers’ Against Him | CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year | Bollywood News

Ahaan Panday also thanked the crew of Saiyaara for doing a ‘thankless’ job.

Ahaan and Aneet won the GenZ Icon awards.

The CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year 2025 award ceremony was held on Friday, November 28, and Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda won the GenZ Icon awards. This marked Ahaan and Aneet’s first-ever appearance at an awards ceremony, and the actors won many hearts with their charming and honest winning speeches. During his speech, Ahaan admitted that many people obstructed his path to success.

During his speech, Ahaan Panday took a moment to thank the people who had helped him become a sensation with Saiyaara. “I want to thank all the people who helped me. For starters, my mumma and my papa. I know you will be watching this and be very happy,” the actor said.

Ahaan continued, “Mohit Suri, you have given me life. You have given me something that, in my wildest imagination, I couldn’t have dreamed of. Shanoo Sharma, you have stood by me and believed in me even though there were so many naysayers. Aditya Chopra, sir, you have given me this whole platform… the whole team of Saiyaara.”

“The film crew, I know how thankless the job is, so thank you. It wouldn’t have been possible without you. All love here, always. The press, the audience. This means the world, thank you,” Ahaan concluded.

Ahaan’s confession of having naysayers in his path was appreciated by his fans. Besides naysayers, Ahaan also faced hurdles like unforeseen delays. Ahaan Panday’s big Bollywood debut with Saiyaara made waves, but his journey to stardom was just as interesting as the film’s success. The young actor once had the option to walk away from Yash Raj Films during its rough patch.

Determined to work with the banner, he chose to stay and wait for his big break. This revelation was made by Shanoo Sharma in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter India. Well, his patience has clearly paid off, and he is now a Gen Z star. Not just that, he also played a part in helping Aditya Chopra’s banner bounce back from a rough phase.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara released in theatres on July 18. The film stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles, and the two actors have witnessed immense success since the film’s release.

