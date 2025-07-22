Advertise here
মঙ্গলবার , ২২ জুলাই ২০২৫
  বিনোদন

Ahaan Panday's Mom Shares His Childhood Pics After Saiyaara Success: 'Stay This Humble Always' | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২২, ২০২৫ ১১:২৯ অপরাহ্ণ
Ahaan Panday's Mom Shares His Childhood Pics After Saiyaara Success: 'Stay This Humble Always' | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Ahaan Panday’s mom Deanne posts unseen childhood pics after Saiyaara’s success, says his humility and simplicity have stayed with him.

Ahaan Panday’s mom Deanne shares throwback pics from his childhood, pens emotional note.

Ahaan Panday’s mom Deanne shares throwback pics from his childhood, pens emotional note.

Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara success has not just lit up the box office but also touched the hearts of his loved ones. The romantic drama, co-starring Aneet Padda and directed by Mohit Suri, is breaking records. As the newcomer enjoys the spotlight, his mother Deanne Panday took to Instagram to celebrate this milestone in the most heartfelt way—with throwback pictures and an emotional note.

On Tuesday, Deanne shared a carousel of Ahaan’s childhood photos. In one, a baby Ahaan is seen nestled in her lap. Another picture shows him feeding prasad to his grandmother, while yet another has him joyfully sitting in a small plastic tub for a bath. The post is a nostalgic trip through his early years.

In her caption, Deanne wrote, “You always pointed up to the stars when you were young, I never knew why? Played cricket, loved your bubble baths in your big bucket & blew kisses at me, loved poojas with Namdev Panditji… Your simplicity & humbleness stayed with you from so young, your respect for the elderly. Stay this way always no matter what the world throws at you.”

She added, “Your grandparents & great grandparents are blessing you from above my darling son… Go shine & share your light with all always. Your Mumma #blessedtohaveyou.”

The touching post quickly gained attention. Bhavana Panday commented, “So true !!!!!! It’s all their blessings and his hard work and patience,” while Bobby Deol dropped heart emojis, showing support for the rising star.

In Saiyaara, Ahaan plays Krish Kapoor, an aspiring singer who falls for shy journalist Vaani Batra (played by Aneet Padda). The film, produced by Yash Raj Films, marks Ahaan’s Bollywood debut. YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani earlier revealed that Ahaan was mentored by Aditya Chopra and underwent over six years of rigorous training before being cast in the film.

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com.

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, … Read More

