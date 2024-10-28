Ahead Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Release, Madhuri Dixit Shares Why Diwali 2024 Is Special For Her

Last Updated: October 28, 2024, 16:42 IST

Madhuri celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary on October 17.

Madhuri Dixit Nene, gearing up for her latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, shared that this Diwali holds a unique significance for her, as it marks 25 years of marriage with her husband, Dr Shriram Nene. In an interview with IANS, Madhuri explained her Diwali plans, mentioning that though her sons Arin and Ryan, who are studying in the US, won’t be home, she will celebrate the festival with traditional Lakshmi Puja, diyas, and rangoli, alongside her husband. Reflecting on their 25-year journey together, she expressed that this milestone makes the festival even more memorable.

Madhuri and Shriram, a cardiovascular surgeon, married in October 1999 in a private ceremony at her elder brother’s residence in Southern California. The couple later welcomed their sons, Arin in 2003 and Ryan in 2005.

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Madhuri Dixit will take on the iconic character of Manjulika, a role famously portrayed by Vidya Balan in the first film. Director Anees Bazmee revealed that Madhuri was his ideal choice for the role, noting her skill in both acting and dancing, which he felt would do justice to the complex character. He shared that Madhuri was enthusiastic about the script and her character, making her addition a thrilling development for the franchise. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, also featuring Vidya Balan’s return as Manjulika, is set for a theatrical release on November 1.

On October 17, Madhuri Dixit celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt video on social media, featuring a collection of pictures with her husband, Shriram Nene, from various trips and festive occasions. She captioned it, “25 years of love, laughter, and countless memories with you. Happy anniversary, my forever and always, @drneneofficial,” adding red heart emojis to convey her affection.

Shriram Nene also shared a special post that night, expressing his love and admiration. The anniversary video opens with Shriram’s sweet proposal, “Madhuri, will you marry me?” to which Madhuri playfully responds, “Again? Yes!” As the clip unfolds, a voiceover says, “In your life, there will be few moments that change everything…” capturing the beauty and depth of their enduring relationship. The couple’s exchange and shared memories touched fans, who celebrated this milestone with them online.