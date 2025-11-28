শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:০২ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Aisha Sharma Spotted In An All-Black Outfit, Fans Scream ‘Kya Baat Hai’ | Video | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Aisha Sharma Spotted In An All-Black Outfit, Fans Scream ‘Kya Baat Hai’ | Video | Bollywood News


In a recent paparazzi video, Aisha Sharma was seen stepping out of her car in an all-black outfit, and paired her look with a cap.

Aisha Sharma debuted with Satyamev Jayate, alongside John Abraham. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Aisha Sharma debuted with Satyamev Jayate, alongside John Abraham. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Aisha Sharma, known for her role in Satyamev Jayate, has become a favourite of the paparazzi. Frequently spotted out and about, she shares a warm rapport with the photographers, who often capture her candid moments around the city.

In a recent paparazzi video, Aisha Sharma was seen stepping out of her car in an all-black outfit. She completed her look with a blue cap and a sling bag. The actress patiently posed for the photographers and waved back at them before heading inside the venue.

Fans were quick to react to the video. A user wrote, “Looking so pretty.” Another one added, “Kya baat hai!”

Aisha’s Love For Black

Whether it’s casual paparazzi moments or high-end events, Aisha always sticks to black. In her latest Instagram post, she stunned in a sexy backless black dress with a deep neckline. Her caption read, “Fit Check, wearing @flookthelabel. Unrushed. Unbothered. Undeniable.”

A comment on her post read, “Both Neha and Aisha are so nice and humble. Grounded people with pure hearts.” Another user commented, “How can you be so perfect? Upar wale ne fursat mein banaya hoga, take a bow.” Someone added, “Your elegance is unmatched, such a classic beauty.” A user chimed in, “Looking so gorgeous, Aisha!” An individual remarked, “Loved this outfit so much and the colour, uff!!”

Aisha Admits She’s Feeling Nervous

On Thursday, Aisha put up a story saying she was feeling nervous. The following day, she shared another one which was a rant about all the messages she received after that story.

The actress explained that people kept asking her ‘what’ and ‘why,’ and she responded by saying that there is no what or why, and she’s just nervous. She explained, “It doesn’t happen often, but when it does, there usually isn’t a specific reason.”

She also mentioned that someone messaged her saying her nervousness must be because of love. Addressing this, Aisha said she doesn’t understand why people connect every emotion to love, and she doesn’t want everything to be linked to it.

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g…Read More

November 28, 2025, 19:11 IST

November 28, 2025, 19:11 IST
