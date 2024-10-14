Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan Groove in Anant Ambani’s Wedding Documentary Amid Divorce Rumours; Watch

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were seen sharing a sweet moment at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani’s wedding, a new video has revealed. The Ambani family has released a new documentary from Anant Ambani, showcasing glimpses of the three-day, pre-wedding festivities which took place in March this year, in Jamnagar. The trailer of the documentary was also shared and it featured Abhishek and Aishwarya.

In the video, Abhishek and Aishwarya were seated with their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. They were seen enjoying a performance while grooving along with the tunes of the song. Abhishek and Aishwarya were also seen chatting up. The video has surfaced amid rumours of the couple’s divorce. Watch the video below:

Aishwarya and Abhishek have been subjected to divorce rumours for a while now. The couple, who has been married to for over 17 years now, sparked separation rumours after Aishwarya did not pose with the Bachchan family at Anant Ambani’s wedding in July this year. They did reunite in the wedding hall but soon after the wedding, Aishwarya took off for a holiday without Abhishek which got tongues wagging. To top it off, Abhishek ‘liked’ a post about divorce, which fueled speculations. The rumour feulled when the couple was seen without their respective wedding rings.

However, Aishwarya seemingly hosed down the rumours with her post for Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday. Last week, Big B turned 82 and on the occasion, Aishwarya took to Instagram and shared a photo of Amitabh with Aaradhya. “Happy Birthday Pa-DadajiGod Bless always✨,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani married Radhika Merchant in July. The couple got married in Mumbai over a week-long celebrations. The couple hosted several Bollywood stars, international guests and more at the wedding ceremony. The wedding was followed by three receptions.