রবিবার , ২৩ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ৭ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katrina Kaif Turn Heads At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash; See Pics

অক্টোবর ২৩, ২০২২ ৫:৫২ অপরাহ্ণ
The star-studded Diwali bash organized by fashion designer Manish Malhotra was a jam-packed soireé for celebs from the showbiz industry to celebrate the festival of lights. Among the many stars that graced the occasion, Aishwarya Rai Bachcan had also joined the celebrations and even posed with Katrina Kaif who was there with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi.

On Sunday, the ace fashion designer took to Instagram to share a picture where the two gorgeous beauties posed gracefully for the camera. While Katrina had donned an exquisite pastel green saree, Aishwarya looked stunning in a pink-colored suit.

Along with the picture, Manis had written in the caption, “With the two absolute beauties glowing in the perfect festive colours @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb 💖 @katrinakaif 💕#home #diwali #celebrations all of us in @manishmalhotraworld.”

Check out the post here:

The grand attendance at Manish Malhotra’s also saw Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Malavika Mohanan, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar and many more.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will soon be seen in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot. The film also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi and is releasing on November 4. Apart from this, the actress also has Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Aishwarya returned to the silver screen with Mani Ratnam’s historical epic drama, Ponniyin Selvan: I, which was released in theatres on September 30. It is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan. It also stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others. Aishwarya received a lot of praise for her portrayal of Rajkumari Nandini in the historical drama.

Besides that, a couple of months back, in an interview with ETimes, Aishwarya opened up about working with her husband and said, “It should happen.” She also hoped that a dream project materialises for her and Abhishek. Meanwhile, in April, Abhishek also spoke about teaming up with his ladylove and told Indian Express that he would ‘love’ to collaborate with his wife again on-screen. “It has to be the right script at the right time. Until we don’t find that, we can’t do a film together. But we both love to work together,” said Abhishek.

