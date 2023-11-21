Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Remembers Her Late Father On His Birth Anniversary; Shares UNSEEN Photo With Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently took a trip down the memory lane to remember her late father on his birth anniversary. She shared a bundle of photos and also added a heartwarming note that read, “✨❤️Love you eternally, dearest darling Daddy-Ajjaaa❤️✨Most loving, kind, caring, strong, generous and righteous… no one like you… ever❣️❤️✨Happy BirthdayPrayers in remembranceWe miss you so much❣️✨.”

Earlier this week, Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya also celebrated her birthday. To mark the special occasion, Aishwarya took to her Instagram account and penned a heartfelt note to her baby girl. She also posted an adorable throwback pic with the birthday girl from her childhood.

In the photo, Aishwarya was all smiles as she posed with little Aaradhya. Sharing the photo, Aishwarya wrote in the caption, “I LOVE YOU infinitely, unconditionally, forever and beyond my darling angel Aaradhya. You are the absolute love of my life… I breathe for you… my soul… HAPPY HAPPY HAPPIEST 12th BIRTHDAY. God Bless you always ALLWAYS. Thank you for being YOU… precious love… I love you the mostest. You are the bestest.” (sic)

Earlier this month, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 50th birthday. She celebrated her birthday with her daughter and mom. They had come together to launch a special cause and it was also the first time that Aaradhya spoke in front of the media. Aishwarya’s daughter, who has maintained her distance from the media, delivered a speech, praising her mother for supporting a special cause.

“I feel that what my darling, my life, my mom is doing is truly important and truly wonderful. It’s truly enriching and fulfilling. It’s helping the world, it’s helping everyone around us, it’s helping people and I just want to say, what you are doing is truly incredible,” Aaradhya said in her speech, leaving Aishwarya in shock. Aishwarya confessed that her words were unexpected. Aaradhya then took a bow while the room erupted with applauses.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in the historical action drama Ponniyin Selvan: II, directed by Mani Ratnam, released in April.