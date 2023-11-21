মঙ্গলবার , ২১ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৬ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Remembers Her Late Father On His Birth Anniversary; Shares UNSEEN Photo With Aaradhya

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২১, ২০২৩ ৫:৫৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
fotojet 2023 11 20t221956.360 2023 11 1cbf47b1c4539a6a549a121429259937


Last Updated: November 20, 2023, 22:22 IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembers her late father.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembers her late father.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in the historical action drama Ponniyin Selvan: II, directed by Mani Ratnam, released in April.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently took a trip down the memory lane to remember her late father on his birth anniversary. She shared a bundle of photos and also added a heartwarming note that read, “✨❤️Love you eternally, dearest darling Daddy-Ajjaaa❤️✨Most loving, kind, caring, strong, generous and righteous… no one like you… ever❣️❤️✨Happy BirthdayPrayers in remembranceWe miss you so much❣️✨.”

Earlier this week, Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya also celebrated her birthday. To mark the special occasion, Aishwarya took to her Instagram account and penned a heartfelt note to her baby girl. She also posted an adorable throwback pic with the birthday girl from her childhood.

In the photo, Aishwarya was all smiles as she posed with little Aaradhya. Sharing the photo, Aishwarya wrote in the caption, “I LOVE YOU infinitely, unconditionally, forever and beyond my darling angel Aaradhya. You are the absolute love of my life… I breathe for you… my soul… HAPPY HAPPY HAPPIEST 12th BIRTHDAY. God Bless you always ALLWAYS. Thank you for being YOU… precious love… I love you the mostest. You are the bestest.” (sic)

Earlier this month, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 50th birthday. She celebrated her birthday with her daughter and mom. They had come together to launch a special cause and it was also the first time that Aaradhya spoke in front of the media. Aishwarya’s daughter, who has maintained her distance from the media, delivered a speech, praising her mother for supporting a special cause.

“I feel that what my darling, my life, my mom is doing is truly important and truly wonderful. It’s truly enriching and fulfilling. It’s helping the world, it’s helping everyone around us, it’s helping people and I just want to say, what you are doing is truly incredible,” Aaradhya said in her speech, leaving Aishwarya in shock. Aishwarya confessed that her words were unexpected. Aaradhya then took a bow while the room erupted with applauses.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in the historical action drama Ponniyin Selvan: II, directed by Mani Ratnam, released in April.

aditi mugshot 2023 11 5ad98019419997fb0d1c418cfd0217d4 scaled
Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri is the Senior Subeditor at News18.com. An avid Bollywood enthusiast, she loves interviewing B-Town celebrities, uncovering their stories beRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

fotojet 2023 11 20t221956.360 2023 11 1cbf47b1c4539a6a549a121429259937 16x9
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Remembers Her Late Father On His Birth Anniversary; Shares UNSEEN Photo With Aaradhya
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Nanok 10 October 2020 800x420
বরিশাল-৫ আসনে নানকের জন্য আ.লীগের মনোনয়নপত্র সংগ্রহ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm University of Barisal File Photo 20 11 2023 800x420
রাত ১০টার পর বরিশাল বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে প্রবেশ নিষেধ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Gazipur 4 800x420
আ.লীগে তাজকন্যা সিমিন এগিয়ে, বিএনপিতে রিয়াজুল হান্নান
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
kkkkk 2

Phuchka: বলুন দেখি, কে প্রথম ফুচকা খেয়েছিলেন? কার হতে ধরে আবিষ্কার হয়েছিল এই কালজয়ী পদ?

 wm ssss

গভীর রাতের মশাল মিছিলে হাজারো শিক্ষার্থী

 katrina kaif turns 40 168944365316x9

Katrina Kaif Turns 40: From Phone Bhoot to Tiger 3, Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Actress

 aryan 1 168285858716x9

Here’s Why Aryan Khan Feels Working With Shah Rukh Khan Is Never Challenging

 wm LifeStyle Sustho Thakun Belly Fat 800x416

পেটের চর্বি নিয়ন্ত্রণে

 1622304051 covid home qurantine

Precautions You Must Take During Home Quarantine

 wm Nasim leadr

‘ক্যাপ্টেন মনসুর ও নাসিমের মতো নেতা যুগে যুগে জন্মায় না’

 sunny 1

Alia Bhatt’s Security In-charge Yusuf Ibrahim Has Shadowed Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone and Other Stars

 110

বুড়িগঙ্গা রক্ষায় ওয়াটারকিপার্স বাংলাদেশ কনসোর্টিয়াম এর ব্যতিক্রমী আয়োজন

 Raipura Thana

নরসিংদীর পুলিশের ওপর হামলা, ২ শতাধিক ব্যক্তিকে আসামি করে মামলা – Corporate Sangbad