Aishwarya Rai Is Total Opposite Of Abhishek Bachchan, Says Co-star; Sobhita Dhulipala Smiles As Nagarjuna Brushes Back Her Hair During A Ritual

Last Updated: December 07, 2024, 22:00 IST

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, married since 2007, had worked together earlier in films like Rohan Sippy’s Kuch Naa Kaho (2003). Their co-star Tannaz Irani recently shared her memories from the set, noting their very different personalities.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala visited the Mallikarjuna Temple in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday evening, just a day after their wedding, to seek blessings. They were accompanied by Naga Chaitanya’s father, veteran actor Nagarjuna. A video from their temple visit has since gone viral on social media, capturing a tender moment as they performed puja rituals.

Aamir Khan was recently honoured at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia when the actor was also asked about the possibility of him uniting with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on screen. The actor confirmed that he had discussed the idea of the three Khans coming together with SRK and Salman. Aamir revealed that they are hoping to get a perfect script soon and are looking forward to the much-awaited collaboration.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 continues its dream run at the box office. After a phenomenal opening day with Rs 174.9 crore net (India) across all languages, the film maintained its strong momentum on Day 2, raking in Rs 90.10 crore net in India.

The Bombay High Court on Friday observed that there was “nothing amiss” in the death of an 18-year-old arrested in connection with the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence. The court, after reviewing a magisterial inquiry report, stated it did not appear that the individual had died in police custody due to any acts by the police, as alleged. Four rounds were fired outside the Bollywood actor’s Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartment on April 14, 2024.

