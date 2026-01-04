Aishwarya Sharma Likely To Lead Ekta Kapoor’s New Series Opposite Amid Divorce Rumours With Neil | Television News

Last Updated: January 04, 2026, 08:59 IST

Ekta Kapoor plans a new YouTube series with Aishwarya Sharma and Varun Vijae, amid Aishwarya’s divorce from Neil Bhatt and her response to workplace bullying allegations.

After Divorce From Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma May Star in Ekta Kapoor’s YouTube Series

Television producer Ekta Kapoor is preparing to launch a new series on her YouTube platform, and reports suggest that actress Aishwarya Sharma may be cast in the lead role. The actor reportedly set to star opposite her is Varun Vijae, known for his work in shows such as Sasural Simar Kaa and Anupamaa.

According to industry sources, Aishwarya, who has previously appeared in Bigg Boss and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, is among several actresses approached for the project. While the production team is reportedly keen on casting her as the lead, an official announcement regarding the show, its cast, and other details is still awaited.

Reports indicate that Aishwarya’s character will be written with emotional depth and designed to appeal to a broad audience. The upcoming series is expected to follow a long-format storytelling structure, in line with Balaji Telefilms’ recent digital ventures.

The news comes amid reports of Aishwarya’s personal developments. The actress and actor Neil Bhatt, who married in 2021, are said to have filed for divorce after nearly four years of marriage. According to a source speaking to News18 in 2025, “Neil and Aishwarya have been living separately for a long time now. They have now officially filed for divorce, and formalities are likely to begin soon. We are not sure how the problems between the two started, but it is confirmed that they are now going their separate ways (sic).”

Separately, Aishwarya addressed allegations of workplace bullying that had surfaced on social media. In a statement shared on Instagram, she wrote: “So let me say this clearly: I have NEVER bullied anyone in my life. People spreading lies for profit should really think about their own karma. You talk about mental health… but think before saying anything wrong about someone you don’t even know personally. Some people choose to stay quiet, and I’m one of them. But silence doesn’t mean you can say whatever you want. I will take my own stand and protect my own dignity (sic).”

Fans are now awaiting confirmation of Aishwarya and Varun’s roles in Ekta Kapoor’s new series, and the reactions to the pairing are expected to be closely followed once official announcements are made.

First Published: January 04, 2026, 08:59 IST

News movies television Aishwarya Sharma Likely To Lead Ekta Kapoor’s New Series Opposite Amid Divorce Rumours With Neil