Aishwarya Sits With Abhishek After Separate Arrivals; Salman Mingles With Guests at Ambani Wedding | Watch

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding continues to generate buzz with its star-studded guest list and unexpected moments. A newly surfaced video from the event has caught fans’ attention, showing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sitting next to her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, after arriving separately at the wedding. Additionally, the video captures Salman Khan mingling with guests.

The video begins with Salman, dressed in a blue suit, shaking hands with guests at the front of the opulent venue. As the camera pans to the right, the focus shifts to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is seen sitting with Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter, Aaradhya.

Aishwarya, looking elegant as always, is captured in a candid moment chatting with Aaradhya, while Abhishek sits beside them, looking straight ahead. This intimate family moment has caught the attention of fans, especially since Aishwarya and Abhishek did not pose together on the red carpet.

Aishwarya arrived at the wedding with Aaradhya, posing with her daughter and making a striking appearance. Meanwhile, Abhishek arrived with the rest of the Bachchan family, including Amitabh, Jaya, Shweta, Navya, Agastya, and Nikhil Nanda, posing for the cameras.

Aishwarya Rai also made a solo appearance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Shubh Aashirwad ceremony today. The event, held at the Jio World Convention Centre, saw the former Miss World donning a vibrant black suit adorned with colourful embroidery. This unusual move raised eyebrows, especially since Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Nikhil Nanda had earlier arrived together. The senior Bachchan was also seen posing with his granddaughter Navya at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding was a grand affair, attended by some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt graced the event with their presence. The gathering also featured international sensation Kim Kardashian, adding a global touch to the celebration. In an unexpected twist, WWE superstar John Cena made an appearance.