Ajay Devgn Holds Kajol Close As The Couple Pose On Their Wedding Anniversary, Thank Fans For Wishes

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the most powerful couples in the industry. They are celebrating their wedding anniversary today and on this special occasion, the couple shared photos. Both took to their social media handle and were seen twinning in the black colour outfit. They even thanked fans for the wishes.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Kajol shared two photos in which both are seen sitting close and posing for the camera. “Thank u so much for all your good wishes and love,” read the caption. Fans also quickly commented and wished them. Kajol and Ajay Devgn tied the knot on February 24, 1999, in an intimate wedding. The Indian Express quoted an interview with Curly Tales in which Kajol was asked about her wedding. She said she had a “blast” during the time and added that it was an intimate ceremony with not more than 50 guests.

Take a look at the photos here:

The actors are parents to daughter Nysa and son Yug. On the work front, Kajol recently made her streaming debut and was seen in two consecutive projects. She starred in Netflix’s anthology Lust Stories 2 and legal drama thriller The Trial.

The actress is likely to star in a horror movie titled Maa, produced by her husband Ajay Devgn and directed by Chhorii fame Vishal Furia. As per the Peeping Moon report, the film will likely go on floors in 2024. It stated, “From romance and slice-of-life to family dramas and thrillers, Kajol has acted in a wide range of genres, showcasing her versatility as an actor. However, horror is a genre she has never explored and one she has been wanting to try her hand at. So when Vishal Furia approached her with this gripping script set in a very unusual world, she instantly embraced it. It’s a world we have never seen Kajol in before, and she is madly excited to embark on this new thrilling journey.”

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Shaitaan next. The horror thriller will be releasing on March 8. He also has Singham Again in his kitty.