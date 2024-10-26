Ajay Devgn Raises The Stakes To Ravi Basrur’s Tunes As He Sets Out On His Mission In Singham Again Title Song

Last Updated: October 26, 2024, 22:00 IST

The title track of Singham Again has been released. Vinasham Karoham has been sung by Santhosh Venky and the lyrics have been penned by Swanand Kirkire. Ravi Basrur has composed the song.

Singham Again will release in cinemas on November 1.

After much anticipation, the title track of Singham Again is here. The title track gives a glimpse of all the characters who play a key role in this Ajay Devgn starrer. The track was released after the makers released the trailer of the drama and the Jai Bajrangbali song. This is the second song from the movie that has been released ahead of the movie’s release in cinemas next weekend.

The title track of Singham Again, Vinasham Karoham, opens with a shot of Ajay Devgn talking to a woman. The woman asks him why he chose to become a police officer. Devgn’s DCP Bajirao Singham confidently answers, “Wo isliye kyunki sitaare aasman mein acchhe lagte hai ya fir sheron ke kandhon par.” The music video is gripping and what sets it apart is the shloka in the song. The addition of the shloka imparts a larger-than-life feel to the song. The song has been sung by Santhosh Venky and the lyrics have been penned by Swanand Kirkire. Ravi Basrur, on the other hand, has composed the song.

Check out the title track of Singham Again right here.

The song has fetched hundreds of views ever since it was shared by the makers. Reacting to the music video, one fan said, “The level of action in this song is just unbeatable.” A second fan wrote, “Ajay sir’s presence is enough to ignite the screen.” A third fan commented, “Masterpiece song.” Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again has been inspired by the Ramayana. The story will revolve around how Bajirao Singham saves his wife, Avni, who has been kidnapped by terrorist Danger Lanka. As per reports, Kareena Kapoor will be seen as Sita, Akshay Kumar as Jatayu, Tiger Shroff as Laxman, and Arjun Kapoor as Raavan. The movie also stars Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao and Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty.

The action drama will release in theatres on November 1. It will clash with Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan.