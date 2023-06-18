রবিবার , ১৮ জুন ২০২৩ | ৪ঠা আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Ajinkya Rahane to play for Leicestershire after West Indies tour

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১৮, ২০২৩ ২:৪১ অপরাহ্ণ
1687077671 photo


NEW DELHI: Senior middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane will join English county side Leicestershire in division two soon after Team India’s two-Test series in West Indies in July.
Rahane, recently made a successful comeback to the national Test side during the World Test Championship final against Australia where he scored 89 and 46 in the two innings.
Rahane, who had inked the deal with Leicestershire back in January and was supposed to feature in eight first class games and the entire Royal London Cup (domestic 50 over competition) between June to September after the completion of IPL. But the plan had to be shelved after the 35-year-old made a comeback to Indian Test team.
“Ajinkya, after the two Tests in West Indies (which is supposed to end on July 24), is supposed to fly directly to England and join Leicestershire for the remainder of the season. He will play Royal London Cup in August and a possible four County games in September as he is unlikely to be a part of white ball scheme of things,” a BCCI source in know of things, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
This will be Rahane’s second county stint, having played for Hampshire in the 2019 season when he was dropped from the 50 over World Cup side.
Rahane, who scored 89 in Indian first innings in WTC final, has just completed 5,000 runs in the traditional format in 83 Tests.
While most of the top Indian players will shift their focus on 50 over cricket, Rahane will get more red-ball game time through the month of September, before he is back in India for the full fledged Indian domestic season, followed by a tour of South Africa in December.

AI Test.

(With inputs from PTI)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm hasan masud
বিএনপি নেতাদের দায় দেখছেন তথ্যমন্ত্রী
বাংলাদেশ
1687077671 photo
Ajinkya Rahane to play for Leicestershire after West Indies tour
খেলাধুলা
New Project 2023 06 18T125318.659 1
Weight Loss: অল্প সময়েই ওজন কমবে হুড়মুড়িয়ে! সকালে লেবুজল ছাড়াও পাতে রাখুন এই ৫ খাবার
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
suhana khan archieess
Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda Dance To The Archies Song, Janhvi Kapoor Can’t Keep Calm
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1670547857 photo

Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at ‘outside forces’ after World Cup walkout threat reports | Football News

 reckit benkijer

বোর্ড সভার তারিখ জানিয়েছে রেকিট বেনকিজার – Corporate Sangbad

 dse3 1

সূচকের সাথে বেড়েছে লেনদেনও

 wm DU Rally In Support For Karnataka Movement 09 02 2022 2

‘পোশাক নয়, জ্ঞান-দক্ষতা ও যোগ্যতাই আমার স্মার্টনেসের পরিচায়ক’

 img a 1600X1600px

এই উৎসবের মরসুমে OnePlus TV U1S আপনার বাড়ি করে তুলবে আরও স্মার্ট, জেনে নিন কীভাবে

 wm CHITAGAON 6

‘ইতিহাসের খসড়া’ সুহৃদ সম্মিলনী গঠন

 1627283897 news18 logo

Things To Do Before You Start Surya Namaskar

 1625890014 photo

Copa America final: Messi and Neymar clash in their chase for elusive title | Football News

 james caan 1

The Godfather Actor James Caan Passes Away At 82

 wm CMP Arrest Hijacker 24 12 2021

‘গুলিবিদ্ধ’ হয়েও দমেননি, ফের ছিনতাইয়ে নেমে ধরা