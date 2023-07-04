মঙ্গলবার , ৪ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ২১শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Ajit Agarkar appointed chairman of Team India’s senior selection committee

জুলাই ৪, ২০২৩ ১১:২৯ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Former India all-rounder Ajit Agarkar was on Tuesday appointed as the chief selector of the Team India’s senior men’s selection committee.
“The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), consisting of Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra, and Jatin Paranjape, recommended his name after the interviews for the said position,” stated a BCCI media release.
The committee further recommended Agarkar for the role of chairman based on the seniority (total number of Test matches).
Agarkar represented the country in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20Is, in addition to playing 110 first-class, 270 List A, and 62 T20 matches.
Agarkar’s appointment will mean that West Zone will have two selectors with Salil Ankola being the other one. The others are Subroto Banerjee from Central Zone, S Sharath from South and SS Das from East.
Agarkar was part of India’s victorious squad in the inaugural T20 World Cup held in South Africa in 2007. He still holds the record for the fastest half-century by an Indian batter in ODI, achieved with a 21-ball fifty against Zimbabwe in 2000.
Agarkar has a Test hundred at Lord’s and played a big part in India’s Test victory in Australia, back in 2004, with a six-wicket haul in the Adelaide game.
He also held the record for being the fastest to reach 50 ODI wickets for nearly a decade, accomplishing the milestone in just 23 matches.
Following his playing career, he was appointed as the chief selector for the senior Mumbai team and undertook coaching responsibilities with the Delhi Capitals.
Men’s Selection Committee: Ajit Agarkar (Chairman), Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, Sridharan Sharath.





