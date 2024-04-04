Ajith Kumar Attends Cricketer T Natarajan’s Birthday Bash, Photos Viral

Tamil star Ajith Kumar attended the birthday bash of cricketer T Natarajan. The cricketer, who is playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing IPL, celebrated his birthday with his close ones in Hyderabad recently. Following the celebrations, a few pictures from the bash have been garnering major attention across the internet. They have been getting love from both the cricketer and actors’ fans and following. In one of the pictures, Ajith Kumar is seen feeding a piece of cake to the birthday boy. Industry tracker and analyst, Ramesh Bala shared several pictures on his X handle. He captioned it, “AK and Cricketer Natarajan.”

Ramesh Bala’s post amassed thousands of views in a couple of hours. While over 49,000 views were recorded on the post, thousands of users commented on it as well. One of the users called the pictures “Beautiful”, another wrote, “What a moment for Natarajan.” Among several such users, one speculated and wrote, “Thala With Nattu…What’s Cooking.”

Ajith Kumar and Natarajan were seen dressed in white. Besides the two, legendary spin bowler Muthiah Muralidharan – who is currently the bowling coach for Sunrisers Hyderabad – was also seen standing in the frame.

T Natarajan is currently in Hyderabad for his upcoming match with Chennai Super Kings, slated to take place on April 5.

Reportedly, this is not the first time that the cricketer has been seen celebrated by Ajith Kumar’s fans. In 2020, when Natarajan made his international debut as a bowler for the Indian team against Australia in Sydney, Ajith Kumar’s fans were present in the stadium; they were seen hooting for him, holding a banner which featured Ajith Kumar and T Natarajan.

Presently, Ajith Kumar is on a break from the filming stage of his upcoming film Vidaamuyarchi, helmed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film has reportedly been under production for the past few months. It has been filmed in many locations across India and Azerbaijan.

Ajith Kumar will then be teaming up with the filmmaker Adhik Ravichander for the project, Good Bad Ugly.