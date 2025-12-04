Akhanda 2 First Review: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film Is ‘Loud, Powerful’ Mass Entertainer | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: December 04, 2025, 21:27 IST

Akhanda 2 First Review: Reportedly, it is the climax of the movie which will shock the audience.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 is directed by Boyapati Sreenu. (Photo: X)

Akhanda 2 First Review: The First review of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 is finally out. On Thursday evening, a social media user took to his X handle and praised Boyapati Sreenu’s directorial. He called the film a ‘powerful’ mass entertainment and went on to say that it is a ‘must-watch for cinema lovers’.

“Akhanda2 brings back the divine mass madness with even more scale, emotion, and intensity. #NandamuriBalakrishna once again ROARS as Aghora Akhanda — his presence, aura, and dialogue delivery are simply electrifying. Every scene feels like a celebration of pure mass cinema,” the user wrote.

The user then praised the director and applauded him for delivering a “high-voltage action, mythological depth, spiritual drama.” “This time, he adds more emotional layers and cleaner pacing, making the film more impactful than the first part,” the user added.

The social media user then described that while the first half is used by the makers to introduce the plot and its characters, the film picks up pace in the second half. “Starts with a steady buildup — introducing the conflict, the villain’s dominance, and the spiritual setup. It’s controlled, atmospheric, and builds tension perfectly for the second half,” he wrote and then continued by talking about the second half, “This is where the film EXPLODES. Nonstop action blocks, divine elevation scenes, intense confrontations, and thunderous BGM by #Thaman The mass + mythological fusion is at its peak here.”

The review also stated that it is the climax of the movie which shocks everyone. “The climax is MASSIVE — visually grand, emotionally charged, and spiritually powerful. Akhanda’s final battle is crafted with scale and conviction, leaving the audience with pure goosebumps.”

Before wrapping up, the user mentioned that Balakrishna has flaunted his “beast mode” in the movie and is “flawless”. On the other hand, “villain and supporting cast add real tension and support the narrative strongly.”

Produced on an ambitious scale by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, the project is being presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri. Besides Nandamuri Balakrishna, the film features Samyuktha as the female lead, with Aadhi Pinisetty playing a powerful role and Harshali Malhotra a key character.

First Published: December 04, 2025