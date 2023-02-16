বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৬ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৩রা ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Akshay Kumar Deals With ‘Boycott Gang’ In New Selfiee Trailer; Samantha Ruth Prabhu Rejects Pushpa 2?

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৬, ২০২৩ ৩:৩১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
akshay kumar samantha ruth prabhu 1


Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 22:00 IST

Akshay Kumar unveils new Selfiee trailer; Samantha Ruth Prabhu denies offer for Pushpa 2?

Akshay Kumar unveils new Selfiee trailer; Samantha Ruth Prabhu denies offer for Pushpa 2?

Akshay Kumar’s superstar is a victim of ‘Boycott gang’ in Selfiee’s new trailer; Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu say no to Allu Arjun’s massive offer for Pushpa 2?

A week before the release of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s highly anticipated film Selfiee, the makers have released another fun teaser giving a glimpse into the world of their characters. In the film, Akshay Kumar is seen playing the role of a superstar, while Emraan Hashmi is stepping into the shoes of an RTO Officer. The second teaser also takes a dig at the multiple hashtags regarding cancel culture Bollywood is often subject to.

For more: Akshay Kumar is ‘Boycott Bollywood’ Trend’s Victim In New Selfiee Teaser, Watch

In Netflix’s latest documentary, The Romantics, ace filmmaker Aditya Chopra has opened up about the topic of nepotism that has surrounded Bollywood for many years, more lately than ever. He agreed that if one is “born into a film family,” it will always be easier for them to get “an audition or a break. But it stops there.” Referring to his brother Uday Chopra’s “not a very successful” acting career, Aditya said that it is the audience who decided who will be a star, irrespective of the person’s “privileged” or common background.

For more: Aditya Chopra 1st Time Speaks About Uday Chopra, Says ‘We Couldn’t Make Him Star’

Actress Anu Aggarwal, during her initial days in Bollywood, made headlines for admitting she was in a live-in relationship. Now, in a recent interaction with ETimes, the Aashiqui fame confirmed that she has “a man in her life.” Though she refrained from revealing her lover’s identity, Anu hinted that the mysterious man is the one who she lived with back in the day. The duo reportedly who always had an on-and-off relationship, over the years have developed a much stronger bond.

For more: Anu Aggarwal Confirms She Has ‘A Man In Her Life’, Says ‘We Were In a Live-in Relationship Before…’

Ever since Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house, they are often asked about their marriage plans. Even though the two actors have often shared that they will tie the knot ‘when the time is right’, fans continue to ask the same question all the time. Amid all this, in a recent interview, Karan mentioned that he is ready to marry his ladylove in March this year as well but for that, both of them should be free from their respective work commitments.

For more: Good News! Karan Kundrra Is Ready To Marry Tejasswi Prakash In March 2023 But…

Samantha Ruth Prabhu impressed everyone with her sensuous dance number Oo Antava in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. There were also rumours that Samantha would play a significant part in Pushpa: The Rule, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. Now, a fresh report in OTTPlay.com suggests that Pushpa 2 director Sukumar has approached Samantha once again for yet another special number in the sequel.

For more: Samantha Rejects Allu Arjun’s Massive Offer for Pushpa 2 After Oo Antava Success: Report

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTGNEWS 6
লাইনচ্যুত ট্রেন: তেল পড়ে মিশছে খালে
বাংলাদেশ
1676496817 photo
Will BCCI allow Chetan Sharma to attend the next selection meeting? | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Untitled design 9 9
ছাদ-বারান্দা-বাগান নোংরা করছে পায়রা? পরিত্রাণ পেতে মেনে চলুন এই সহজ টিপস
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
akshay kumar samantha ruth prabhu 1
Akshay Kumar Deals With ‘Boycott Gang’ In New Selfiee Trailer; Samantha Ruth Prabhu Rejects Pushpa 2?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1663786238 photo

Jhingan, Chinglensana misses flight to Vietnam due to travel document issues | Football News

 IMG 20220626 WA0002

টাঙ্গাইলে শিশু শিক্ষার্থী শিহাব হত্যায় সৃষ্টি স্কুলের অধ্যক্ষ’সহ ৯ শিক্ষক আটক

 1595612567 news18 world default image

High Turnout Boosts Opposition Hopes As Polls Close In Honduras

 pm modi new1

PM Modi Remembers Swami Vivekananda’s Iconic Chicago Speech at the World Religion Conference in 1893

 1623197367 photo

IOA drops Chinese brand, decides to go with unbranded apparel for Tokyo Olympics | More sports News

 WhatsApp Image 2022 01 31 at 10.05.46 12

Google Meet: গুগল মিটের ব্যাকগ্রাউন্ড নিয়ে চিন্তিত? এক নজরে দেখে নিন তা বদলে ফেলার উপায়

 1623607356 kumaraa

‘JD(S) to Fight BJP, Congress Over Bringing Petrol Under GST’: Former CM Kumaraswamy

 received 3158492414424240

আনোয়ারায় ভাষা শহীদদের প্রতি জুঁইদন্ডী ইউপি চেয়ারম্যানের শ্রদ্ধা

 Top 10 Losers

দরপতনে আজকে লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad

 1628260181 studio project 21

Vaginal infection: Symptoms, Causes and Remedies