Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan Dance To Main Khiladi; Watch

Akshay Kumar’s recently recreated number Main Khiladi from his upcoming film ‘Selfiee’ is creating a buzz in town. The song is a remake of the iconic number Main Khiladi Tu Anari from the 1994 action comedy Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Recently, the actor was seen grooving to the track with none other than Bollywood’s bhaijaan, Salman Khan. In the video, Akshay and Salman were seen pulling off the hook step of Main Khiladi with perfection. It started off with Salman and Akshay watching the previous dance reel made with Tiger Shroff. The video then zooms into them dancing. While Akshay looked uber cool in a blue T-shirt, Salman looked dapper in black.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “And when #MainKhiladi captured @beingsalmankhan’s imagination, it barely took him seconds to get on the beat. Phir kya bhai…bas dhoom machaai!! #Selfiee”.

Take a look:

The video went viral in no time, with fans cheering for them. Few of them even got nostalgic about their 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. One of them wrote, “Bhai Mujse Shaadi Karogi Ki Yaad Aagi ”. Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant wrote, “Congratulations congratulations bhai ”. Choreographer Stebin Ben wrote, “What a treat to watch my fav stars together ❤️❤️❤️❤️”. “Two legends of Indian cinema in one frame what happens if they come together in out and out action entertainer ,” another fan wrote.

Sung by Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya, with original lyrics by Maya Govind and music by Anu Malik, Main Khiladi has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The 1944 song featured Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The new song stars Akshay Kumar with Emraan Hashmi. Helmed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee will be released in theatres on February 24. The film also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile on the work front, Salman Khan will soon be seen in the third sequel of the ‘Tiger’ franchise alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He recently wrapped shooting another highly anticipated film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. Helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films will also star Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Jagapathi Babu and TV star Shehnaaz Gill. The film will also mark Shehnaaz’s Bollywood debut and is slated for a theatrical release in 2023.

Akshay on the other hand has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff.

