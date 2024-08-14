Akshay Kumar Starrer Sky Force Release Postponed, Promo Not Attached With Stree 2: Report

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his next film Khel Khel Mein and will be clashing with Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2. Both films are releasing on the same day August 15. Amid this, there is a breaking coming in that Akshay’s next film Sky Force release date has been postponed. The film was supposed to release on October 2 but now makers have changed the plan.

Bollywood Hungama has mentioned in its report that the promo of the film will be not attached to Stree 2. “The promo of Sky Force is not yet ready, which is why it will not be attached to Stree 2. Earlier reports suggested that the makers had planned to release the promo alongside Stree 2, but they have since deferred this decision,” poral quoted a source saying.

Source further said, “The film has been pushed back and will not be hitting theaters on October 2. Akshay Kumar, considering his recent releases and their performance at the box office, is looking to reinvigorate himself before diving further into shooting Sky Force. The makers want some gap between two releases of Akshay Kumar.”

In April, Sky Force shoot was completed. A picture from the set had also gone viral. Director Sandeep Kewlani took to his X handle and shared the update too. He posted a picture of Akshay Kumar from the movie’s set with the team as they wrapped up shooting. The crew filmed for 100 days and Akshay completed his part of shoot in 60 days. In the image, Akshay can be seen posing with the crew and cast.

This film will also mark the debut of the actor Veer Pahariya who is the maternal grandson of the former chief minister of Maharashtra, Sushil Kumar Shinde. The film is produced by Amar Kaushik, Keval Shah and Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Apart from Veer Pahariya and Akshay Kumar, actress Nirmat Kaur will also be playing a prominent role in the movie. According to Pinkvilla, Sky Force is about an untold true story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike.

Coming to Stree 2, the trailer starts from where the first part ended. Chanderi is once again haunted, but this time not by Stree. This time the residents of Chanderi, including Rajkummar, Abhishek, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana, are on a mission to fight against a new monster. Pankaj Tripathi introduces the new threat, ‘Sarkata’ (headless monster). To protect them from this terror comes Shraddha Kapoor. The people pray to Stree this time, “O stree raksha karna”, instead of telling her, “O stree kal aana”.