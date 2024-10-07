Alanna Panday’s Father Calls Her Out For Wearing ‘Bralette’ In Front Of Family: ‘This Is Not LA…’

Alanna Panday has dropped a glimpse of her new reality show, The Tribe, which showcases the lives of young Indian influencers trying to make it big in Los Angeles. Among the familiar faces is social media influencer Alaviaa Jaaferi, daughter of Jaaved Jaaferi.

In one of the show’s highlights, a clip featuring Alanna’s father at their family home in Mumbai sparked some buzz online. The scene shows her dad calling her out for wearing “just a bralette” in front of the family. With a mix of humour and awkwardness, he asks, “Did you forget to wear your top?” to which Alanna, visibly surprised, replies, “Are you serious? What’s wrong with this outfit?”

Her father continues, “It needs a shirt, don’t you think?” When Alanna insists that her bralette counts as a top, her father quickly retorts, “This is not LA. This is Bandra.” He further adds, “A bralette? What does it say? A bra. So, a bra needs to be covered.”

The Tribe delves deep into the lives of five ambitious Indian content creators who are out to conquer Los Angeles, the global epicenter of entertainment. Alongside Alanna and Alaviaa, the show also stars influencers like Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, and Alfia Jafry. The group navigates the highs and lows of life in LA, as they strive to build their social media careers while dealing with internal conflicts and the pressures of living in the limelight.

Adding intrigue to the show is Hardik Zaveri, a young Indian entrepreneur who is funding their bold dreams. He is ready to go to great lengths to support their vision, but the trailer teases plenty of challenges ahead, with heated arguments and drama among the girls.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and directed by Omkar Potdar, The Tribe promises a mix of fashion, fame, and fiery confrontations. Jaaved Jaaferi’s hilarious commentary at the end of the trailer only adds to the fun.