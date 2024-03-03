Alia Bhatt And Raha Twin In Jungle Print, Catch Up With Anant Ambani In Heartwarming Video; Watch

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, and industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, are hosting their pre-wedding celebrations in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. The festivities are a star-studded affair, with performances by many Indian and international artists. Among the attendees are several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Aditya Roy Kapur, who have gathered in Jamnagar for the special and grand occasion. Also in attendance are some of Bollywood’s hottest couples, such as Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, as well as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Bollywood’s it couple and close friends with the Ambani’s – Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt – were also present.

For Day 2’s A Walk on the Wildside with “jungle fever” as the suggested dress code, Alia wore a forest-themed pantsuit with daughter Raha twinning her in a dress that had the same print. Raha clutched on to mom Alia and she took a stroll around the event premises and the greens of Jamnagar. In a clip that is going viral, one can see Alia running into the groom-to-be, Anant Ambani, who warmly greeted little Raha. Anant gently held Raha’s hand, as Alia smiled and joined engaged in a conversation with him. Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor and Akash Ambani share a close friendship and the Ambani brothers are often papped visiting Ranbir and Alia’s home to catch up with them. Check out the heartwarming video of Raha and Anant Ambani here:

In another video, the Bollywood power trio – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan – can be seen lighting up the sangeet! With their moves to Naatu Naatu, they set the stage on fire. The three Khans stole the spotlight, recreating the magic of the Oscar-winning song.