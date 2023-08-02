বুধবার , ২ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ১৮ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Alia Bhatt Asks Ranveer ‘What’s Wrong With You’ After He Accidentally Pushes Her, Video Goes Viral

ranveer singh alia bhatt karan johar


Curated By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 08:02 IST

Ranveer Singh accidentally pushes Alia Bhatt. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer Singh accidentally pushes Alia Bhatt. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were spotted with Karan Johar on Tuesday night. It is reported that the trio joined fans for one of the Rocky Aur Rani shows.

Alia Bhatt couldn’t help but react after Ranveer Singh accidentally psuhed her during a photo-op. Ranveer was in best spirits on Tuesday night as he joined Alia and Karan Johar to attend a show of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with fans. The actor was seen wearing a blue hoodie with the words ‘What Jhumka’, referring to the song in the movie, imprinted in the middle. The trio made their first public appearance since their movie released.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Ranveer was huddling up with Karan and Alia when he accidentally pushed her. Alia cracked up at the goofy moment and was heard playfully asking Ranveer, “What’s wrong with you?” The video has now gone viral. Apart from the funny moment, Ranveer and Alia were also seen goofing around with joy before they joined fans for the screening. Watch the video below:

The film has been doing good business at the box office. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani passed the Monday test. Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed, “#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani remains super-strong on the make-or-break Monday, despite reduction in ticket rates on weekdays… National chains – especially at urban centres – continue to drive its biz… Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr, Sun 18.75 cr, Mon 7.02 cr. Total: ₹ 52.92 cr. #India biz.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has already entered the Rs 100 crore club globally. An official post from Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions read, “Only prem from all sides as inki prem kahaani ho rahi hai famous WORLDWIDE!???? 100 CRORE at the global box office – sacch mein, ‘love hai toh sab hai!’”

Karan has also hinted at a possible sequel. “We discussed part 2. We used to chat about it, Alia, Ranveer and me. They were like, ‘What’s got to be the story because these two deserve a spin-off?’ I was like, ‘Who knows!’ We had a story, we actually imagined a story. This was too nascent thought but definitely, I see Rocky and Rani living somewhere in Delhi but away from their parents. Now they know that even the backseat driving is being done by the family and they are okay (with it). They are at least in control of the front seat,” he told Film Companion.

dishya
Dishya Sharma

Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuelRead More



