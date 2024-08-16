শুক্রবার , ১৬ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ১লা ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Alia Bhatt Celebrates Brahmastra’s Success At 70th National Film Awards: ‘Only Love And Light’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১৬, ২০২৪ ৮:৫৪ অপরাহ্ণ
Alia Bhatt Celebrates Brahmastra’s Success At 70th National Film Awards: ‘Only Love And Light’

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;


Alia Bhatt is over the moon after Brahmastra secured three National Film Awards.

Alia Bhatt is over the moon after Brahmastra secured three National Film Awards.

At the 70th National Film Awards, Brahmastra secured a remarkable achievement by winning in three prestigious categories: Best Music Direction, Best Male Playback Singer, and Best Film in the AVGC category.

At the 70th National Film Awards, ‘Brahmastra’ made a powerful statement by securing multiple prestigious accolades, marking a significant achievement for Indian cinema. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the fantasy action-adventure film was honored with awards for Best Music Direction, Best Male Playback Singer, and Best Film in the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) category. These wins further cement the film’s influence within the industry. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Brahmastra’ is praised for its cutting-edge visual effects, innovative narrative, and stellar performances. Alia Bhatt took to social media to express her excitement and pride over this remarkable milestone.

On Friday, Alia Bhatt celebrated Brahmastra’s National Film Awards win by sharing the official winning poster on her Instagram stories, originally posted by Dharma Productions. In her post, she tagged all key stakeholders involved in the film and added a heartfelt caption, “Only love and light,” expressing her joy and appreciation for the team’s collective achievement.

Take a look:

img 20240816 201559 2024 08 e56d6c9d203860bbec7e9ac617e3478a

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji is ecstatic as his film ‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’ triumphed at the 2024 National Film Awards, securing three prestigious accolades. Overjoyed and deeply grateful, Mukerji expressed his immense pride in the film’s success, celebrating this significant achievement in his directorial journey.

He shared his excitement, saying, “It’s a special day for us. I am deeply grateful for the recognition Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva has received at the National Awards. The music of the film holds a special place in all our hearts. Pritam Da’s compositions, coupled Amitabh’s lyrics and with Arijit’s voice, is something I feel so proud and grateful for! From the music to the visual effects, we poured a lot of love into making this film, and I thank the entire team for this fantastic collaborative effort which continues to give us so much love.”

Last year, in conversation with Zoom, Ranbir was heard saying that Ayan Mukerji is currently busy with War 2, which is another very popular project, and once he has finished the film, he will start Brahmastra 2. “Brahmastra Part 2 is heavy into writing. We are working on it all the time. It’s just last week that Ayan narrated the film to me and he has gone 10 times bigger than Part 1 – his idea, his thought, the character. He is working on War 2 right now. So the plan is to finish War 2 by mid next year and we start shooting hopefully by the end of next year or the beginning of 2025. But definitely a lot of work is already been happening on the film. We understood the kind of criticism for the film, what worked for it and what didn’t. So we have put everything into consideration, the dialogue and comments on Shiva and Isha’s missing chemistry. A lot of criticism was constructive and we have taken that into our stride and we are trying to understand that and go beyond that,” the actor was quoted saying.

Talking about Brahmastra, the film has already created a fan base with its unique blend of mythology, fantasy, and contemporary storytelling. Part 1 starred Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces fro…Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

সাপাহারে বিএনপির মিলাদ ও দোয়া মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত
সাপাহারে বিএনপির মিলাদ ও দোয়া মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
আনোয়ারায় জুঁইদন্ডী ইউনিয়ন বিএনপির দোয়া মাহফিল
আনোয়ারায় জুঁইদন্ডী ইউনিয়ন বিএনপির দোয়া মাহফিল
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
In open letter after Olympic disqualification, Vinesh Phogat says can’t predict what the future holds for me | Paris Olympics 2024 News
In open letter after Olympic disqualification, Vinesh Phogat says can’t predict what the future holds for me | Paris Olympics 2024 News
খেলাধুলা
Alia Bhatt Celebrates Brahmastra’s Success At 70th National Film Awards: ‘Only Love And Light’
Alia Bhatt Celebrates Brahmastra’s Success At 70th National Film Awards: ‘Only Love And Light’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
‘পত্রিকা খুললেই পরীমণি, খুকুমণি, দীপু মনিদের কাহিনি’

‘পত্রিকা খুললেই পরীমণি, খুকুমণি, দীপু মনিদের কাহিনি’

 সামশুলের প্রচারে হামলা-গুলি, নৌকার ৫ কর্মী গ্রেফতার

সামশুলের প্রচারে হামলা-গুলি, নৌকার ৫ কর্মী গ্রেফতার

 মিয়ানমারে জেড খনিতে ভূমিধস, নিখোঁজ ১০০

মিয়ানমারে জেড খনিতে ভূমিধস, নিখোঁজ ১০০

 এক মামলা থেকে অব্যাহতি পেলেন খাদিজা

এক মামলা থেকে অব্যাহতি পেলেন খাদিজা

 তাদের আশার গুড়ে বালি, লড়তে হবে হেভিওয়েটদের সঙ্গে

তাদের আশার গুড়ে বালি, লড়তে হবে হেভিওয়েটদের সঙ্গে

 Czech Olympic team reports Covid case upon landing in Tokyo | Tokyo Olympics News

Czech Olympic team reports Covid case upon landing in Tokyo | Tokyo Olympics News

 লিগ্যাসি ফুটওয়্যারের পর্ষদ সভা ১৮ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad

লিগ্যাসি ফুটওয়্যারের পর্ষদ সভা ১৮ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad

 সিরাজগঞ্জে প্রতিবন্ধী শিশুকে হত্যার দায়ে চাচাসহ দু’জনের যাবজ্জীবন – Corporate Sangbad

সিরাজগঞ্জে প্রতিবন্ধী শিশুকে হত্যার দায়ে চাচাসহ দু’জনের যাবজ্জীবন – Corporate Sangbad

 চুয়াডাঙ্গা জেলা বিএনপির সদস্য সচিবসহ ৮ নেতাকর্মী আটক

চুয়াডাঙ্গা জেলা বিএনপির সদস্য সচিবসহ ৮ নেতাকর্মী আটক

 ChatGPT ব্যবহার করেই খুলতে পারে রোজগারের পথ! Teach News In Bengali By using ChatGPT can be a source of income | other-tech

ChatGPT ব্যবহার করেই খুলতে পারে রোজগারের পথ! Teach News In Bengali By using ChatGPT can be a source of income | other-tech