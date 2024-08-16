Alia Bhatt Celebrates Brahmastra’s Success At 70th National Film Awards: ‘Only Love And Light’

At the 70th National Film Awards, ‘Brahmastra’ made a powerful statement by securing multiple prestigious accolades, marking a significant achievement for Indian cinema. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the fantasy action-adventure film was honored with awards for Best Music Direction, Best Male Playback Singer, and Best Film in the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) category. These wins further cement the film’s influence within the industry. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Brahmastra’ is praised for its cutting-edge visual effects, innovative narrative, and stellar performances. Alia Bhatt took to social media to express her excitement and pride over this remarkable milestone.

On Friday, Alia Bhatt celebrated Brahmastra’s National Film Awards win by sharing the official winning poster on her Instagram stories, originally posted by Dharma Productions. In her post, she tagged all key stakeholders involved in the film and added a heartfelt caption, “Only love and light,” expressing her joy and appreciation for the team’s collective achievement.

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji is ecstatic as his film ‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’ triumphed at the 2024 National Film Awards, securing three prestigious accolades. Overjoyed and deeply grateful, Mukerji expressed his immense pride in the film’s success, celebrating this significant achievement in his directorial journey.

He shared his excitement, saying, “It’s a special day for us. I am deeply grateful for the recognition Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva has received at the National Awards. The music of the film holds a special place in all our hearts. Pritam Da’s compositions, coupled Amitabh’s lyrics and with Arijit’s voice, is something I feel so proud and grateful for! From the music to the visual effects, we poured a lot of love into making this film, and I thank the entire team for this fantastic collaborative effort which continues to give us so much love.”

Last year, in conversation with Zoom, Ranbir was heard saying that Ayan Mukerji is currently busy with War 2, which is another very popular project, and once he has finished the film, he will start Brahmastra 2. “Brahmastra Part 2 is heavy into writing. We are working on it all the time. It’s just last week that Ayan narrated the film to me and he has gone 10 times bigger than Part 1 – his idea, his thought, the character. He is working on War 2 right now. So the plan is to finish War 2 by mid next year and we start shooting hopefully by the end of next year or the beginning of 2025. But definitely a lot of work is already been happening on the film. We understood the kind of criticism for the film, what worked for it and what didn’t. So we have put everything into consideration, the dialogue and comments on Shiva and Isha’s missing chemistry. A lot of criticism was constructive and we have taken that into our stride and we are trying to understand that and go beyond that,” the actor was quoted saying.

Talking about Brahmastra, the film has already created a fan base with its unique blend of mythology, fantasy, and contemporary storytelling. Part 1 starred Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.