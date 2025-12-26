Alia Bhatt Holds Ranbir Kapoor Close, Smiles At Raha At Family Christmas Dinner ‘Wrapped In Love’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 26, 2025, 10:16 IST

Soni Razdan hosted a Christmas dinner which was also attended by Neetu Kapoor and her daughter.

Alia Bhatt shared pictures from her intimate family dinner.

Alia Bhatt has shared a glimpse of her family Christmas celebration. Alia celebrated the festival of joy and togetherness with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Samara Sahni. She took to Instagram to share beautiful photos from the intimate celebration.

She captioned the post, “Wrapped in love, Christmas 2025 ♥️🎄✨💫☀️.” Alia Bhatt smiled brightly as she posed with her mother Soni and her sister Shaheen. Alia’s daughter, Raha, also featured in one of the photos. The actress held Ranbir Kapoor close in another picture and posed with the Kapoor family in one photo.

While Alia chose the colour red, Ranbir opted for an all-black ensemble featuring a t-shirt, jeans and a jacket. The black and red combination was a classic look for the power couple. Shaheen and Soni were dressed in ruby red and black dresses, respectively. Neetu and Riddhima matched Ranbir’s vibe and came dressed in hues of black and silver. Samara kept it casual and winter-friendly in a blue sweater paired with denim jeans.

Riddhima Kapoor also took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo featuring Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and her daughter. “Christmas isn’t about the gifts under the tree, but the people gathered around it. So grateful for moments like these and a family that makes every season brighter! Thank you, @sonirazdan aunty, for the love, effort, and care you put into Christmas dinner. We missed you @brat.man #gratefulthankfulblessed,” read the caption.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Alia and Ranbir will soon be seen in Love and War. According to recent reports, the makers are planning to unveil the first glimpse of the film in January 2026. If a recent report by Bollywood Hungama is to be believed, Love and War is ‘running behind’, due to which its release is likely to get delayed. Reportedly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has asked the lead actors to block dates until summer 2026 to complete the project. Besides this film, Alia is also gearing up for the release of Alpha and Ranbir will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana as Lord Ram.

First Published: December 26, 2025, 10:16 IST