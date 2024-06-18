মঙ্গলবার , ১৮ জুন ২০২৪ | ৪ঠা আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Alia Bhatt Looks Stunning In Striped Blazer As She Drops Her ‘Aaj Ka Look’; See Photos

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১৮, ২০২৪ ৬:২১ অপরাহ্ণ
alia bhatt aaj ka look 2024 06 dedf0f4571c4de3a505d163ca0ad0a94


Last Updated:

Alia Bhatt shares her 'Aaj Ka Look'

Alia Bhatt shares her ‘Aaj Ka Look’

Recently, she released her first children’s picture book. She revealed that she is working on an entire series

Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the most stylish looking actresses. She has always impressed fans with her impeccable fashion sense. Today, the actress was papped in the city and her looks went viral once again. Alia was seen wearing a blue colour striped blazer paired with denim. She was looking stunning.

Sharing the same look on her Instagram stories, Alia wrote, “Aaj Ka Look”. The actress opted for minimalistic makeup with her hair tied up in a bun. She is looking very beautiful and fans were also seen reacting to it. Many dropped heart emojis. Recently, she released her first children’s picture book. She revealed that she is working on an entire series of books. Alia introduced the first book in the series, titled Ed Finds A Home.

Take a look here:

alia aaj ka look 2024 06 795e518febc3678a5697cd2715bd5a3a
alia aaj ka look 1 2024 06 2e626f36d704ceb12a934514ea679c5e

She launched the book at the Storyverse – Children’s Lit Fest in Mumbai on Sunday. Alia was accompanied by her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt at the event. Alia looked radiant in a sleeveless floral-printed maxi dress. During the event, she participated in a reading session where excerpts from the book were read by Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt and Alia herself. After the reading, Alia interacted with young fans and gathered their feedback. A viral video from the event shows Alia introducing the book’s main characters to the audience.

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra. The release of the film has been postponed. lia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared the poster on her timeline. In the picture, she can be seen staring at the ground, with a backpack on her shoulders. The backdrop is reminiscent of cyberpunk games, with hues of blue, purple and pink. She posted the same, along with the caption, “11.10.2024 | JIGRA | See you at the movies.”

akriti 2023 11 698b540ff96aa0b9bb114a1ddcbe594e
Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watRead More



