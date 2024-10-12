Alia Bhatt on Her Hollywood Career After Heart of Stone: ‘Now, It’s Harder to Just Pack and Leave…’

Alia Bhatt has already made her mark in Bollywood, and with her debut in the Gal Gadot-starrer Heart of Stone (2022), she ventured into Hollywood. However, when asked about her plans to do more international projects, Alia admitted it’s not as simple as it seems.

In a candid conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the fifth season of What Women Want, Alia spoke about her Hollywood debut and what it takes to commit to such projects. Kareena, intrigued by Alia’s foray into international cinema, asked if she had plans to take on more Hollywood films.

Alia explained, “I think it genuinely depends on the timing. When Heart of Stone came to me, I had some time, and I thought it would be an interesting opportunity to break into a new space, similar to what I did with RRR. It’s not about ‘I have to do a Hollywood film’ or ‘I need to take on this project.’ It’s more about pushing myself into unfamiliar territory and taking on challenges that help me grow.”

While she’s open to exploring global opportunities, Alia revealed that her priorities have shifted since becoming a mother. “Now, it’s harder to just pack up and leave for three to four months. I can’t just move bag and baggage for longer periods anymore,” Alia said, confessing that taking on such commitments would require careful planning.

Kareena playfully teased that Ranbir Kapoor would be happy to stay at home with their daughter Raha while Alia works. “He’s obsessed,” Kareena quipped, suggesting that Ranbir would fully support Alia’s career decisions.

Alia laughed in response but made it clear that it’s not just about convenience. “It depends on the story, the timing, and how much I want to do it. It’s not just a whim decision; it has to make sense both professionally and personally.”

Balancing her career and personal life is clearly important to Alia as she navigates opportunities in both Bollywood and Hollywood. While fans may hope to see her take on more global roles, the actress admits that each project requires thoughtful consideration.