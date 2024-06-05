Alia Bhatt Says She Becomes Very Involved In Her Roles: ‘I Challenge Myself To See If I Can…’

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has gained global recognition. While her Hindi films are loved worldwide, she made her debut in the American entertainment industry with the popular OTT film Heart of Stone.

In the American action thriller, she starred alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, making it one of the most talked-about films last year. That apart, she was a big attraction at the Met Gala 2024. Recently, in an interview with the Economic Times, Alia discussed what helped her transition from Bollywood to a global personality. She mentioned that it’s hard to pinpoint specific factors, but she believes that international appeal goes beyond language and boundaries. “The answer to that for me is emotion, which transcends wide and far,” she said.

Alia also said that when she watches Korean, Malayalam, or German content, she doesn’t focus on the language but on the basic story and emotion it conveys. The talented actress, known for her roles in films like Highway, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Udta Punjab, Darlings, and more, feels lucky to have had diverse roles early in her career, offering a wide range of emotional depth.

The actress shared that she becomes very involved in her roles. “My intention is always to go for different characters, and hopefully, that has come across to the audience. I wouldn’t want to be pigeonholed into a specific type of film. I challenge myself to see if I can do different kinds of films,” she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Jigra. is not just playing the lead in Jigra but is also producing it. Previously, in an interview with Film Companion, the actress opened up about venturing into production and shared that it is ‘exciting and overwhelming’ at the same time.

Besides Jigra, Alia will soon also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. However, recent unconfirmed reports suggest that the film has been put on hold for now. Alia will also be headlining YRF’s Spy Universe movie, not many details about it are known as of now. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’ in her pipeline. For the movie, Alia will be reuniting with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. The film will also star Vicky Kaushal in a key role.