Alia Bhatt Says She Has No ‘Me Time’ After Raha’s Birth; Salman Khan Was Caught Cheating By Sangeeta Bijlani

Alia Bhatt has opened up about the challenges of motherhood. Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor in November 2022 and the actress said that motherhood does not allow any ‘me time’. Alia, who is gearing up for the release of Jigra, said that balancing motherhood and work is a challenge.

Salman Khan was in a steady relationship with actress Sangeeta Bijlani and the two were even set to tie the knot. However, Salman was enamoured by Somy Ali when they worked together and would meet her behind Sangeeta’s back. In fact, it was said that Sangeeta even caught Salman red-handed at Somy’s house. Somy confirmed this in a recent chat.

Sharvari had a rather eventful year. While Munjya, a horror-comedy, became a surprise hit earning more than Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office, Vedaa won her wide critical acclaim for playing a Dalit woman. Maharaj, on the other, shot her popularity on social media, thanks to the track Haan Ke Haan that captured her endearing chemistry with Junaid Khan. And then her dance number Taras in Munjya presented her in a starkly opposite avatar and earned her the title of a ‘national crush’.

Jaya Bachchan was one of the most celebrated stars in Indian cinema when she married Amitabh Bachchan in 1973. At the time, Amitabh had just achieved massive success with Zanjeer, and the couple had already been together for a few years. After their sudden marriage, Jaya made the decision to step back from her acting career and focus on her family. Over the next two decades, she only appeared in two films, choosing instead to raise her two children, Shweta and Abhishek. It wasn’t until 1998 that Jaya made a return to the screen.

Gigi Hadid and her former partner, singer Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai, turned four on September 19. On Friday, the proud mom took to her Instagram account to share a carousel celebrating her daughter on her special day. The supermodel also offered a glimpse of Khai’s full name, leaving the fans all excited about the surprising revelation. The first picture of the album featured a glimpse of the mother-daughter duo enjoying a boat ride. Following this were some memorable moments from Khai’s Star Wars-themed birthday party, with the highlight being a Yoda cake with “May The FOURce BE With You” written over it. In two of the pictures in the carousel, Khai was seen riding a horse, of course, under her mother’s guidance. The post also featured a Descendants-themed scroll, revealing Gigi and Zayn’s daughter’s full name, which is Khai Malik.

