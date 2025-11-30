Alisha Chinai Says Kishore Kumar ‘Didn’t Speak To Me Once’ During Mr India Song Recording: ‘He Just Walked Off’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 30, 2025, 15:01 IST

Alisha Chinai recalls recording “Kate Nahin Kat Te” with Kishore Kumar, revealing he “clowned around,” gave her a raised-eyebrow look, and left without saying a word.

Alisha Chinai has opened up about her unforgettable and nerve-wracking experience of recording “Kate Nahin Kat Te” with Kishore Kumar for Mr India.

More than three decades after its release, Mr India (1987) continues to enjoy its cult status as one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved sci-fi classics. Directed by Shekhar Kapur and produced by Boney Kapoor, the film—headlined by Sridevi and Anil Kapoor—was shot over almost a year and became an instant landmark. Penned by the legendary duo Salim–Javed in what would be their final collaboration, Mr India gave Indian pop culture some of its most iconic moments, from Amrish Puri’s unforgettable Mogambo to songs like “Hawa Hawai” and the smouldering “Kate Nahin Kat Te.”

But for singer Alisha Chinai, Mr India holds a far more personal memory: the day she recorded “Kate Nahin Kat Te” with the one and only Kishore Kumar. Barely 21 or 22 at the time, Alisha walked into the studio to sing a duet with a legend more than twice her age—an experience that left her equal parts intimidated, bewildered, and exhilarated.

“I was very young… and terrified I’d forget my lines”

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Alisha recalled how the offer came soon after a track she recorded for Bappi Lahiri.

“I was so lucky and fortunate that I got to sing with him. After my song with Bappi Lahiri, I received a call from Shekhar Kapur’s office and they said, ‘We would like you to try this song.’ When I went there, Shekhar was present, and then he told me it was going to be a duet with Kishore Kumar. I was very young.”

The sensuous number, picturised on Sridevi in one of the most memorable seduction scenes in Hindi cinema, required a distinctive vocal texture.

“The song was very oomphy. There was a seduction scene, and she’s singing to Mr India, who’s invisible—so there were all these oohs and aahs in the track. Mostly, it was the fact that Kishore da was in the same room, which normally doesn’t happen these days. There was such electricity and vibe in the studio; it was amazing. That’s half the reason why the performance turned out even better.”

Kishore Kumar’s reaction? A raised eyebrow—and silence

Alisha came prepared, having rehearsed the previous day out of sheer respect and nervousness.

“I had rehearsed a day earlier because he was too big an artist to mess around with. I rehearsed it well, and we did it.”

But despite spending hours in the same recording room, she never actually interacted with Kishore Kumar.

“We were in the same recording room and Laxmikant ji introduced me to him. He said, ‘This is a new singer and she is going to sing with you.’ Kishore da gave me a very raised-eyebrow look and moved on without a word. His expression said, ‘Yeh kya gaane wali hai!’ He got busy clowning around, making funny remarks, while I tried to focus on getting the song right.”

She added with a laugh, “We never had a silly conversation. It was just getting on the mic while he kept clowning. That’s it. We sang, and he left without saying anything to me. He didn’t comment on what he felt, but from his looks, I guess he was shocked. Then he had to leave, so he left. We never got a chance to interact.”

A legendary duet without a single real conversation

Despite the lack of a proper exchange, the recording session between the young Alisha Chinai and a seasoned Kishore Kumar produced one of Bollywood’s most iconic duets—an electrifying combination of innocence and experience, sensuality and playfulness, all under the masterful composition of Laxmikant–Pyarelal.

For audiences, “Kate Nahin Kat Te” is a timeless classic.

For Alisha Chinai, it remains the day she shared a microphone—and a little studio madness—with a legend.

First Published: November 30, 2025, 15:00 IST

