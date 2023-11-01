বুধবার , ১ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৬ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

All you need to know about Pakistan’s chances of reaching World Cup semi-finals after big win over Bangladesh | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১, ২০২৩ ৫:২১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Pakistan snapped their four-match losing streak to clinch an emphatic seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh and keep their slender hopes alive in the quest for a spot in the World Cup semi-finals.
Shaheen’s exceptional bowling figures of 3-23 played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s effort to dismiss Bangladesh for a mere 204 runs in 45.1 overs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Fakhar Zaman‘s impressive 81 off 74 balls and Abdullah Shafique‘s solid 68 off 69 balls then led Pakistan to a comfortable victory with three wickets down and a substantial 105 balls to spare.

Bangladesh became the first side to crash out of the 10-team event with just one win from seven games.
This win breathed new life into Pakistan’s slim chances of making it to the semi-finals, as they now have six points from seven matches. Pakistan jumped to the fifth place in the 10-team points table with a net run rate of -0.024.

World Cup 2023: Pakistan end losing streak, beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets

However, to remain in contention, they must secure victories against New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru and England on November 11 in Kolkata, while they will need other results go their way if they are to stay in the tournament.
Australia, in fourth place, have eight points and a game in hand while New Zealand are third, also on eight points, having also played one game fewer. South Africa are on second place with 10 points from six games whereas India are all but through to semifinal with six wins in as many matches.

The 1992 Cricket World Cup champions, Pakistan, will be banking on the possibility that either New Zealand, South Africa, or Australia will stumble in their remaining matches, potentially falling short of the 10-point threshold required to secure a semi-final spot.
This scenario can significantly boost Pakistan’s chances of making it to the semi-finals, provided they can secure convincing victories in their last two matches.





Source link

