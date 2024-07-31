Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ Climax Fight Scene Leaked; SHOCKING Video Goes Viral, Fans Demand Removal

Pushpa 2, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2024. Directed by Sukumar and co-starring Fahadh Faasil, the film was initially scheduled for an August 15 release but has been postponed to December 6 due to unexpected delays. As anticipation grows, a leaked video of the climax fight scene has gone viral on social media, intensifying excitement among fans.

The leaked footage offers a behind-the-scenes look at the cast and crew filming the intense climax fight scene. The video shows a man suspended from a harness, covered in blood, while others assist with the setup. This glimpse into the film’s production has quickly captured the attention of fans. Notably, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna do not appear in the clip, leaving fans speculating about the scene’s context.

In response to the leak, many social media users have called for the video’s removal, expressing concerns that it reveals too much to fans eagerly awaiting the movie’s release. One fan pleaded, “Please take down the video! Don’t spoil the climax for us,” while another commented, “Leaking such crucial scenes is unfair to the hard work of the entire team.”

This is not the first time footage from Pushpa 2 has surfaced online. Previously, a video showed Rashmika Mandanna in a red saree with sindoor on her forehead, reprising her role as Srivalli. The sequel delves into Srivalli’s life post-marriage, with the production now nearing its final stages.

Despite these leaks, the team behind Pushpa 2 is diligently working to complete the film for its grand theatrical release on December 6. The movie will be available in multiple languages, catering to a diverse audience. Fans are particularly excited about Allu Arjun’s return as Pushparaj, eager to see his charismatic performance on the big screen once again.

The first installment, Pushpa: The Rise, released in December 2021, featured Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles. It broke numerous box office records and achieved significant success, especially in the Hindi-speaking regions.