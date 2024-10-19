Always There For Me’: Sivakarthikeyan Praises Fans At Amaran’s Pre-release Event

Sivakarthikeyan is one of the leading names in South Indian cinema. The actor has amassed a loyal fan following in the film industry. He is currently in the limelight for the biographical action-war film Amaran. The makers of Amaran organised a pre-release event on October 18 in Chennai. As the film is slated to release on October 31 for Diwali, a grand musical release ceremony was held at a private college near Chennai. Sivakarthikeyan was greeted with cheers from fans at the venue. The actor spoke about the love his admirers have given him. He further said that the film was made as an adaptation of a true incident. Talking about the path he has taken in his life, he shared his experiences with Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay. “When I fell you gave me a hand, when I got up I was cheered with applause, you have always been there for me,” he said to his fans, as per reports.

He further said that the film is based on the life of Mukund Varadarajan AC, an Indian Army officer and a recipient of the Ashoka Chakra. “I learnt about Mukund sir in the news. But when Rajkumar Periasamy narrated this story, it was very disturbing. This film Amaran was not done because of this. This is about the journey of him.. he was a Good leader,” he added.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Amaran is a biographical action war film. It is an adaptation of the book series India’s Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, which is based on Mukund Varadarajan. Amaran stars Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, Shyam Mohan, Ajaey Naga Raaman, Mir Salman and Gaurav Venkatesh.

The music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, editing handled by R Kalaivanan and cinematography by CH Sai. The film is backed jointly by Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India. Upon its release, the film will clash with Jayam Ravi’s Brother, directed by M. Rajesh.