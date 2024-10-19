শনিবার , ১৯ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ৩রা কার্তিক, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Always There For Me’: Sivakarthikeyan Praises Fans At Amaran’s Pre-release Event

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১৯, ২০২৪ ৪:৪১ অপরাহ্ণ
Always There For Me’: Sivakarthikeyan Praises Fans At Amaran’s Pre-release Event


Amaran is slated to release on October 31.

Amaran is slated to release on October 31.

The makers of Amaran organised a pre-release event on October 18 in Chennai.

Sivakarthikeyan is one of the leading names in South Indian cinema. The actor has amassed a loyal fan following in the film industry. He is currently in the limelight for the biographical action-war film Amaran. The makers of Amaran organised a pre-release event on October 18 in Chennai. As the film is slated to release on October 31 for Diwali, a grand musical release ceremony was held at a private college near Chennai. Sivakarthikeyan was greeted with cheers from fans at the venue. The actor spoke about the love his admirers have given him. He further said that the film was made as an adaptation of a true incident. Talking about the path he has taken in his life, he shared his experiences with Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay. “When I fell you gave me a hand, when I got up I was cheered with applause, you have always been there for me,” he said to his fans, as per reports.

He further said that the film is based on the life of Mukund Varadarajan AC, an Indian Army officer and a recipient of the Ashoka Chakra. “I learnt about Mukund sir in the news. But when Rajkumar Periasamy narrated this story, it was very disturbing. This film Amaran was not done because of this. This is about the journey of him.. he was a Good leader,” he added.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Amaran is a biographical action war film. It is an adaptation of the book series India’s Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, which is based on Mukund Varadarajan. Amaran stars Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, Shyam Mohan, Ajaey Naga Raaman, Mir Salman and Gaurav Venkatesh.

The music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, editing handled by R Kalaivanan and cinematography by CH Sai. The film is backed jointly by Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India. Upon its release, the film will clash with Jayam Ravi’s Brother, directed by M. Rajesh.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter…Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Always There For Me’: Sivakarthikeyan Praises Fans At Amaran’s Pre-release Event
Always There For Me’: Sivakarthikeyan Praises Fans At Amaran’s Pre-release Event
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Mamata Banerjee on Junior Doctors protest: ‘একটা পরিবার থেকে সবাইকে তাড়িয়ে দেবে?’ স্বাস্থ্য সচিবের অপসারণ নিয়ে কড়া জবাব মমতার
Mamata Banerjee on Junior Doctors protest: ‘একটা পরিবার থেকে সবাইকে তাড়িয়ে দেবে?’ স্বাস্থ্য সচিবের অপসারণ নিয়ে কড়া জবাব মমতার
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
বাড়ি কেনার জন্য় SBI থেকে ১০ বছরের জন্য ২২ লক্ষ টাকা লোন নিতে চাইছেন? মাসে কত টাকা EMI দিতে হবে
বাড়ি কেনার জন্য় SBI থেকে ১০ বছরের জন্য ২২ লক্ষ টাকা লোন নিতে চাইছেন? মাসে কত টাকা EMI দিতে হবে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
টাঙ্গাইল জেলা আ:লীগের সভাপতি একুশে পদকপ্রাপ্ত বীর মুক্তিযোদ্ধা ফজলুর রহমান ফারুকের ইন্তেকাল
টাঙ্গাইল জেলা আ:লীগের সভাপতি একুশে পদকপ্রাপ্ত বীর মুক্তিযোদ্ধা ফজলুর রহমান ফারুকের ইন্তেকাল
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Nokia XR20 ‘Rugged’ Smartphone: হাত থেকে পড়লেও দিব্যি চলবে! ভারতে আসছে Nokia XR20, দুদিনের মধ্যে বুকিং শুরু

Nokia XR20 ‘Rugged’ Smartphone: হাত থেকে পড়লেও দিব্যি চলবে! ভারতে আসছে Nokia XR20, দুদিনের মধ্যে বুকিং শুরু

 Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan’s Film Becomes The First Film to Open Advance Booking on Iconic Burj Khalifa

Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan’s Film Becomes The First Film to Open Advance Booking on Iconic Burj Khalifa

 Kriti Sanon Tells Her Bodyguard ‘Arey Chodo’ As He Stops a Fan From Taking Selfie With Her | Watch

Kriti Sanon Tells Her Bodyguard ‘Arey Chodo’ As He Stops a Fan From Taking Selfie With Her | Watch

 রাবি শিক্ষক সমিতির সভাপতি সামাদী, সম্পাদক বোরাক

রাবি শিক্ষক সমিতির সভাপতি সামাদী, সম্পাদক বোরাক

 Salman Khan’s Legal Team Issues Statement About Defamation Case Against KRK

Salman Khan’s Legal Team Issues Statement About Defamation Case Against KRK

 নিখোঁজের একদিন পর লাশ, ৩ দিন পর মিলল পরিচয়

নিখোঁজের একদিন পর লাশ, ৩ দিন পর মিলল পরিচয়

 নগদ লভ্যাংশ পাঠিয়েছে ২ কোম্পানি – Corporate Sangbad

নগদ লভ্যাংশ পাঠিয়েছে ২ কোম্পানি – Corporate Sangbad

 পাঁচ মামলা হচ্ছে হেলেনা জাহাঙ্গীরের বিরুদ্ধে

পাঁচ মামলা হচ্ছে হেলেনা জাহাঙ্গীরের বিরুদ্ধে

 সিলেট ও সুনামগঞ্জে তৃতীয় দফায় বন্যা

সিলেট ও সুনামগঞ্জে তৃতীয় দফায় বন্যা

 ব্লক মার্কেটে ৩৪ কোম্পানির ৩৩ কোটি টাকার লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad

ব্লক মার্কেটে ৩৪ কোম্পানির ৩৩ কোটি টাকার লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad