Amaal Mallik Apologises To Tanya Mittal For Poking Her, Asks Fans To Not Promote ‘Nonsensical Romance’ | Television News

Last Updated: December 16, 2025, 19:36 IST

Amaal Mallik clears rumours linking him to Tanya Mittal after Bigg Boss 19, saying their moments on the show were task-driven and not romantic.

Tanya and Amaal’s equation soured on Bigg Boss 19.

When a reality show ends, the conversations around it often refuse to stop. For Amaal Mallik, the chatter following Bigg Boss 19 has had little to do with music and everything to do with online speculation. Days after the finale, the composer felt the need to directly address rumours linking him romantically with fellow contestant Tanya Mittal.

The discussion picked up pace after old clips of the two dancing together resurfaced online. Fans began re-reading moments from the house, turning teamwork and emotional support into theories of a possible relationship. On Monday, Amaal decided to step in and set the record straight.

Amaal explains what really happened inside the house

Taking to X, Amaal made it clear that many moments seen on Bigg Boss are shaped by tasks and creative instructions rather than personal choices. Reacting to clips being circulated, he wrote, “Bhai yeh ek ‘TASK’ tha (Brother, this was a task),” stressing that contestants are often paired or guided by the show’s format.

He went on to explain that dance performances or skits are usually decided by the channel or guests, adding that such moments should not be turned into “nonsensical romance.”

Amaal also acknowledged the role Tanya played during his difficult moments in the house. He openly credited her for standing by him when he struggled emotionally and expressed regret if anything he said or did caused hurt.

“I am truly sorry for whatever I did in anger and to poke her,” he wrote, adding that the experience gave him space to reflect on his own behaviour and grow from it.

Amaal also asked fans to stop forcing narratives that could affect someone else’s image. He urged both fan groups to respect boundaries and not turn friendship into gossip.

“So I request you all to please stop linking us & expecting us to be interacting in a certain way,” he wrote.

Why fans read more into their bond

During the early weeks of Bigg Boss 19, Amaal and Tanya were often seen together. Tanya frequently supported him during emotional breakdowns, and their easy comfort around each other stood out to viewers. Over time, that closeness became a talking point on social media, with fans reading it as something more. However, Amaal’s statement puts a clear end to that speculation.

Bigg Boss 19 concluded earlier this month with actor Gaurav Khanna winning the season. Farrhana Bhatt finished as the runner-up, while Pranit More secured third place. Both Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal made it to the top five, remaining in focus till the finale.

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.

First Published: December 16, 2025, 19:36 IST

News movies television Amaal Mallik Apologises To Tanya Mittal For Poking Her, Asks Fans To Not Promote ‘Nonsensical Romance’