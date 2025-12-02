Amal Mallik Calls Himself ‘Kabir Singh’ Of Music: ‘If You Google My Name, Controversy Will Appear’ | Television News

Last Updated: December 02, 2025, 14:56 IST

Amaal Mallik defends his behaviour on Bigg Boss 19, saying he reacts the same way in real life and stands by his remark about father Daboo Malik.

Amaal Mallik responds to criticism over his behaviour ahead of the Bigg Boss 19 finale.

The finale week of Bigg Boss 19 began with a tense press conference, and Amaal Mallik quickly became the focus of the room. From his “failure” comment about father Daboo Malik to accusations of threatening behaviour and claims of being “obsessed” with co-contestant Tanya Mittal, the musician spent the afternoon defending every headline that has followed him this season.

‘This is who I am in real life too’

Speaking to SCREEN after the press meet, Amaal said his reactions inside the house weren’t exaggerated for the show. “You do end up reacting a certain way in the heat of the moment in this house, but in real life, Amaal Mallik is also like this,” he said when asked about repeatedly threatening contestants.

He added that he has always pushed back strongly when provoked. “I would have threatened someone outside also if they poked me; it didn’t matter how big or small that person was, I would give it back,” he said. He also revealed that he warned his family that they could distance themselves if his behaviour ever affected them.

“Outside, I am called the Kabir Singh of music. If you Google my name, before Amaal Mallik’s music, Amaal Mallik’s controversy will appear. I have taken a stand against everything. This is how I am, I follow my heart, if people like me or not, it’s their perspective, eventually, the audience is the king.”

On calling his father a ‘failure’

Amaal also addressed why he said on national television that his father Daboo Malik was a failure.

“There is no harm in being a failure; had my father not failed, I wouldn’t have had the hunger and passion to succeed,” he said, adding that the Malik surname creates a false perception that opportunities come easily. “I wanted to prove that it wasn’t the case.”

Finale on December 7

The heated interaction marked the official start of finale week. The Bigg Boss 19 grand finale streams 7 December at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar.

First Published: December 02, 2025, 14:56 IST

