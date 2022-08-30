Amit Shah to Address National Working Committee Meeting of BJP’s OBC Morcha in Jodhpur on Sep 10

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the National Working Committee meeting of BJP’s ‘OBC Morcha’ in Jodhpur on September 10. BJP state president Satish Poonia said the party has proposed a meeting of booth presidents of the wing from the Jodhpur division. The meeting of the National Working Committee of the OBC Morcha will be held in Jodhpur on September 9 and 10.

Targeting the ruling Congress, Poonia said that infighting in the party is continuing and governance is affected.

