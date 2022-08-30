বুধবার , ৩১ আগস্ট ২০২২ | ১৬ই ভাদ্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. বিবিধ
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Amit Shah to Address National Working Committee Meeting of BJP’s OBC Morcha in Jodhpur on Sep 10

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ৩১, ২০২২ ১২:০৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ


Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the National Working Committee meeting of BJP’s ‘OBC Morcha’ in Jodhpur on September 10. BJP state president Satish Poonia said the party has proposed a meeting of booth presidents of the wing from the Jodhpur division. The meeting of the National Working Committee of the OBC Morcha will be held in Jodhpur on September 9 and 10.

Targeting the ruling Congress, Poonia said that infighting in the party is continuing and governance is affected.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

আর্থিক প্রতিষ্ঠান হিসেবে বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংকের অনুমোদন পেল নগদ
ই-কমার্স
‘মাতৃত্বের সাধ’ মেটাতে শিশু চুরি, দম্পতিসহ গ্রেফতার ৫
বাংলাদেশ
Asia Cup 2022, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Highlights: Spinners, Najibullah Zadran take Afghanistan to Super 4s | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
কীটপতঙ্গ বা পশুপ্রাণী থেকে ছড়ায় জীবাণু, স্ক্রাব টাইফাসে মৃত্যুতে উদ্বিগ্ন রাজ্য সরকার জারি করল সতর্কতা, জানুন এখনই
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

জামায়াত এ কথাগুলো ২০০৬ সালে কেন বলল না?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ওজন কমাতে যে খাবারগুলো খাবেন
স্বাস্থ্য
উদ্যোক্তা বিষয়ক সাক্ষাৎকার পর্ব-৪
সাক্ষাৎকার
পদ্মা সেতুতে বিদেশি ঋণ আছে: জিএম কাদের
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - রাজনীতি

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - রাজনীতি

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত

Pandemic did not impact my Olympic preparation: PV Sindhu | Tokyo Olympics News

লঞ্চে অতিরিক্ত ভাড়া আদায় করলে ব্যবস্থা নেবে ভিজিলেন্স টিম

Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Celebrate Brother, Sister Bond

Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan Miss Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor As They Party Together. See Pics

ওজন কমাতে ক্যালোরির ঘাটতি তৈরি করবেন কীভাবে? অন্যরা রোগা হতে করছেন, আপনি পিছিয়ে নেই তো?| How to reduce your weight and measure proper calorie – News18 Bangla

মূল্য সংবেদনশীল তথ্য নেই ৫ কোম্পানির – Corporate Sangbad

বিক্রেতা সংকটে ৭ কোম্পানি হল্টেড – Corporate Sangbad

Rupali Ganguly Grooves to ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’; Arbaaz Khan on Cons of Being the Brother of Salman Khan

টাঙ্গাইলে ডিবি উত্তর কর্তৃক ৫ হাজার পিস ইয়াবা ‘সহ শীর্ষ মাদক কারবারি গ্রেফতার

আন্দোলনের রূপরেখা প্রণয়নে সংলাপে বসবে বিএনপি, থাকছে জামায়াতও