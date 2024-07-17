Amitabh Bachchan Confirms Abhishek’s Role In SRK’s King; Vicky Kaushal Drops Mushy Photos With Katrina On Her Birthday

Amitabh Bachchan has confirmed that Abhishek Bachchan has been roped in to play the antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan starrer King. The film will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh and Siddharth Anand will be overseeing the action. Abhishek Bachchan will be seen as the villain in the film. Amitabh Bachchan took to his X handle to reshare a post about this news, praising Abhishek’s acting prowess in films like Raavan, where he has previously played an antagonist. Amitabh wrote, “All the best Abhishek… It is TIME!!!”

For More: Amitabh Bachchan CONFIRMS Abhishek Bachchan Will Face Off Against Shah Rukh Khan In King, Says ‘It Is Time’

Vicky Kaushal penned an adorable birthday note for his wife, Katrina Kaif on her birthday. The Bad Newz actor shared a series of unseen photos with her featuring several milestone moments from their relationship so far along with a heartwarming wish. “Making memories with you is my favourite part of life. Happy Birthday my love! ❤️,” he wrote. In the photos, Vicky Kaushal was seen hugging Katrina Kaif tight, performing what seems to be a housewarming ceremony with her, holding her hand at their wedding and enjoying several vacations.

For More: Vicky Kaushal Shares Romantic Post for Katrina Kaif on Her Birthday: ‘My Favourite Part of Life Is…’

Speculation about actress Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya’s marriage has been swirling for a while. Amidst the silence on social media from Natasha about Hardik, despite his recent T20 Wold Championship success, rumours of their possible separation and divorce have intensified. Adding fuel to the fire, Natasha recently posted a picture of a suitcase with the caption, “It’s that time of the year,” along with plane and house emojis, hinting at a possible trip back to Serbia, her hometown.

For More: Natasa Satankovic Packs Bags, CONFIRMS Leaving For Home In Serbia Amid Hardik Pandya Divorce Rumours

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie, Bad Newz. However, days before the film’s release, a report by Bollywood Hungama has now claimed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has deleted three scenes involving two characters kissing. Reportedly, while one of these scenes is 9 seconds long, the other two are of 10 seconds and 8 seconds respectively. The entertainment portal claimed that the cut list by the censor board mentions the ‘visual of lip-lock be modified’. It will now be interesting to see what the makers of Bad Newz will do to ‘modify’ these kissing scenes.

For More: Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s 27-Second of Kissing Scenes DELETED From Bad Newz? Know Here

Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan confirmed he is still in touch with several Bollywood stars, especially Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar. The actor’s confession comes as a heartwarming surprise to fans, especially for those who loved him in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Fawad confessed that, despite the dysfunctional relationship between Pakistan and India which led to the bad of Pakistani artists in India, there is ‘no love lost’ between him and the Bollywood stars he’s worked with.

For More: Fawad Khan CONFIRMS He’s Still In Touch With Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar: ‘We Make Plans Of…’