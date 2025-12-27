Amitabh Bachchan Once Denied Buying Awards, Revealed the Winner Before Announcement, Recalls Manoj Desai | Bollywood News

রবিবার, ২৮ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:৩৮ পূর্বাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Amitabh Bachchan Once Denied Buying Awards, Revealed the Winner Before Announcement, Recalls Manoj Desai

  শনিবার, ২৭ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Amitabh Bachchan Once Denied Buying Awards, Revealed the Winner Before Announcement, Recalls Manoj Desai


Manoj Desai recalls how Amitabh Bachchan once refused to buy an award, revealing the winner beforehand and standing firm on his principle of not purchasing accolades.

Manoj Desai recalls how Amitabh Bachchan once refused to buy an award.

Manoj Desai recalls how Amitabh Bachchan once refused to buy an award.

There have been a lot of conversations around actors buying awards, but there were a few who stood by their principles and never bought any awards. Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra remain two of the biggest superstars. Manoj Desai, theatre owner and producer, in an interview, opened up about how Amitabh Bachchan was once offered an award but refused to accept it.

Speaking to Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Manoj recalled, “Once, Amitabh Bachchan and I were sitting together when the award function was going on. Rauf Ahmed (late film writer) came to me and asked, ‘If I give the Best Actor award to Amitabh Bachchan, will you bear the whole expense of this party?’”

Recalling Big B’s reaction, Manoj shared how Amitabh Bachchan strictly denied the offer and said, “I went to Amitabh Bachchan to ask about the same, and he told me that ‘Amitabh Bachchan doesn’t buy awards.’ He also told me, ‘I know whom this award will go to—it will go to Anil Kapoor, and he has already organised a big party on the terrace of his house.’” Further alleging that Anil Kapoor bought the award, Manoj continued, “And Anil Kapoor did get the award for Best Actor that year. I think he got the award for Mr India. Anil Kapoor had agreed to pay for the Filmfare party, and that’s why he got the award.”

Manoj further said that, like Amitabh, Dharmendra also never bought an award. He said, “Dharmendra also 100% refused such offers. He said he wouldn’t buy any award. He even talked about this when he got the Lifetime Achievement award. He said in his speech that he deserved awards for many of his previous films, but those awards were not given to him.”

Indian cinema icon Dharmendra passed away on November 24. The actor’s final rites were performed at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle. A long list of film personalities gathered to bid him farewell. His wife Hema Malini, frequent co-star Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and several others were seen at the last rites under tight security arrangements.

Dharmendra remains one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic and beloved stars, remembered for unforgettable performances in films such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Dream Girl, Dharam Veer, and Mera Gaon Mera Desh.

December 27, 2025

