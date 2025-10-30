Amitabh Bachchan Reacts To Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis Trailer; Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Gets An Extension? | Bollywood News

Last Updated: October 30, 2025, 22:01 IST

Amitabh Bachchan called grandson Agastya Nanda ‘special’ ahead of the release of his highly-awaited war drama “Ikkis”, which is expected to reach the cinema halls in December. Big B penned a heartfelt note for Agastya in his blog. Recalling how he once held the little one in his hands, he penned, “Agastya! I held you in my hands as soon as you were born .. few months later, I held you again in my hands and your soft fingers reached out to play with my beard ..TODAY you play in Theatres all over the World ..(sic).”

Star Plus recently arrived with the new season of its iconic daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and it has once again captured viewers’ attention. The show’s dramatic twists and emotional turns have kept audiences hooked, eager to know what happens next in the Virani household. With its engaging storyline and nostalgic charm, the series has successfully sparked its legacy among loyal fans. However, recent rumours have sparked curiosity, suggesting that the show might soon go off air, leaving viewers wondering about its future.

In 2015, Indian cinema witnessed a historic box-office showdown when two blockbusters — SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan — released just a week apart, both going on to redefine the scope and success of Indian films. Now, as Rajamouli prepares to re-release the Baahubali saga as one unified experience titled Baahubali: The Epic, he sat down with Prabhas and Rana Daggubati to reminisce about that unforgettable clash and what almost didn’t happen.

The lights in Hawkins flicker once again. The air hums with static, shadows crawl, and the world of the Upside Down returns to life as Netflix officially drops the long-awaited trailer for Stranger Things 5 — the grand finale of one of the most beloved shows in modern television.

A recent video of veteran actress Mahima Chaudhary dressed as a bride alongside 62-year-old actor Sanjay Mishra has taken social media by storm, leaving fans both surprised and puzzled. The clip, which went viral earlier this week, shows the 90s star elegantly draped in a red saree while Sanjay Mishra appears in a traditional sherwani. The duo posed together like newlyweds, prompting speculation that the 52-year-old actress had secretly tied the knot again.

