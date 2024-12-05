বৃহস্পতিবার , ৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২০শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Amitabh Bachchan Steps Out In Style In The City As He Gets Papped At A Bank; Video Goes Viral

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ৫, ২০২৪ ৬:৫৮ অপরাহ্ণ
Amitabh Bachchan Steps Out In Style In The City As He Gets Papped At A Bank; Video Goes Viral


Last Updated:

The legendary superstar shared a gratitude post on Wednesday, acknowledging his fans’ love.

Amitabh Bachchan spotted in the city

Amitabh Bachchan spotted in the city

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. He has been millions of hearts for a long time and continues to do so. Well, today the actor was spotted in the city. He was seen at the bank and looks like he was there for an inauguration ceremony. It is not sure but Amitabh Bachchan was looking very handsome in formals.

In the video, shared by Bollywood Virl PPls, we can see him coming out of the car and making his way inside the back. Paparazzi has surrounded him and he also greeted them with a smile. Earlier today, Amitabh reshared a video of Abhishek and praised his son for his performance in I Want To Talk. Abhishek spoke in English in the video. An X user replied, “Sir ji Hindi me bolne ko kaho Jr Bachchan ji ko. English hamari samaj me barobar nahi aati sirji (Sir please ask Jr Bachchan to speak in Hindi. I don’t fully understand English, sir).” Amitabh Bachchan replied to this post and wrote in Hindi, “Wow! What a viewpoint you have! Amazing! You tell him to speak in Hindi, but you write in English!

Watch the videos here:

The legendary superstar shared a gratitude post on Wednesday, acknowledging his fans’ love. Treating them to a wholesome montage capturing scenes from his weekly meeting with his admirers, the actor also added a touching note. It read, “This love each Sunday .. my gratitude .. beyond all that can be imagined.” The video starts with a mix of his old photographs and then continue to feature a sea of fans eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the actor outside his residence. They are seen holding posters adorned with his image and mobile phones poised to capture a glimpse of the iconic star.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan recently featured in the blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, among others. In addition, the actor also appeared in Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth.

News movies Amitabh Bachchan Steps Out In Style In The City As He Gets Papped At A Bank; Video Goes Viral



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Darjeeling Toy Train: দার্জিলিং টয় ট্রেনের ১০০ বছর পার, পাহাড়ে বিরাট সেলিব্রেশনের আয়োজন, দেখুন
Darjeeling Toy Train: দার্জিলিং টয় ট্রেনের ১০০ বছর পার, পাহাড়ে বিরাট সেলিব্রেশনের আয়োজন, দেখুন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Amitabh Bachchan Steps Out In Style In The City As He Gets Papped At A Bank; Video Goes Viral
Amitabh Bachchan Steps Out In Style In The City As He Gets Papped At A Bank; Video Goes Viral
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
বাংলাদেশের ছায়া ভারতের পরিযায়ী শ্রমিকদের উপর! জানেন কী ঘটছে মালদহ-মুর্শিদাবাদে? বড় অভিযোগ তুললেন সাংসদ
বাংলাদেশের ছায়া ভারতের পরিযায়ী শ্রমিকদের উপর! জানেন কী ঘটছে মালদহ-মুর্শিদাবাদে? বড় অভিযোগ তুললেন সাংসদ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
শেখ হাসিনার বিদ্বেষমূলক বক্তব্য প্রচারে ট্রাইব্যুনালের নিষেধাজ্ঞা – Corporate Sangbad
শেখ হাসিনার বিদ্বেষমূলক বক্তব্য প্রচারে ট্রাইব্যুনালের নিষেধাজ্ঞা – Corporate Sangbad
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
টাঙ্গাইল শহরে ডাকাতির প্রস্তুতিকালে ৫ ডাকাত গ্রেফতার

টাঙ্গাইল শহরে ডাকাতির প্রস্তুতিকালে ৫ ডাকাত গ্রেফতার

 ‘পুলিশের চাকরি ২৪ ঘণ্টার, ৯টা-৫টা অফিস হবে না’

‘পুলিশের চাকরি ২৪ ঘণ্টার, ৯টা-৫টা অফিস হবে না’

 এক কেজি খেজুরে ১৩০০ টাকা লাভ!

এক কেজি খেজুরে ১৩০০ টাকা লাভ!

 ২০ অক্টোবর ঈদে মিলাদুন্নবী

২০ অক্টোবর ঈদে মিলাদুন্নবী

 সুপ্রিম কোর্টের ১২ বিচারপতি করোনায় আক্রান্ত – Corporate Sangbad

সুপ্রিম কোর্টের ১২ বিচারপতি করোনায় আক্রান্ত – Corporate Sangbad

 জামিন পাননি বিএনপি নেতা আমান, শুনানি ২০ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad

জামিন পাননি বিএনপি নেতা আমান, শুনানি ২০ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad

 [১] আবুধাবিতে মহান বিজয় দিবস উদযাপিত

[১] আবুধাবিতে মহান বিজয় দিবস উদযাপিত

 As ‘Next CM Ajit Pawar’ Rumours Pick Pace, Here’s What Got Political Mills Buzzing & How BJP Reacted

As ‘Next CM Ajit Pawar’ Rumours Pick Pace, Here’s What Got Political Mills Buzzing & How BJP Reacted

 করোনায় আরও ৯ জনের প্রাণহানি

করোনায় আরও ৯ জনের প্রাণহানি

 জামালপুরে মেয়েকে ধর্ষণের অভিযোগে গ্রেপ্তার বাবা

জামালপুরে মেয়েকে ধর্ষণের অভিযোগে গ্রেপ্তার বাবা