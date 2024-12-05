Amitabh Bachchan Steps Out In Style In The City As He Gets Papped At A Bank; Video Goes Viral

Last Updated: December 05, 2024, 18:28 IST

Amitabh Bachchan spotted in the city

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. He has been millions of hearts for a long time and continues to do so. Well, today the actor was spotted in the city. He was seen at the bank and looks like he was there for an inauguration ceremony. It is not sure but Amitabh Bachchan was looking very handsome in formals.

In the video, shared by Bollywood Virl PPls, we can see him coming out of the car and making his way inside the back. Paparazzi has surrounded him and he also greeted them with a smile. Earlier today, Amitabh reshared a video of Abhishek and praised his son for his performance in I Want To Talk. Abhishek spoke in English in the video. An X user replied, “Sir ji Hindi me bolne ko kaho Jr Bachchan ji ko. English hamari samaj me barobar nahi aati sirji (Sir please ask Jr Bachchan to speak in Hindi. I don’t fully understand English, sir).” Amitabh Bachchan replied to this post and wrote in Hindi, “Wow! What a viewpoint you have! Amazing! You tell him to speak in Hindi, but you write in English!

Watch the videos here:

The legendary superstar shared a gratitude post on Wednesday, acknowledging his fans’ love. Treating them to a wholesome montage capturing scenes from his weekly meeting with his admirers, the actor also added a touching note. It read, “This love each Sunday .. my gratitude .. beyond all that can be imagined.” The video starts with a mix of his old photographs and then continue to feature a sea of fans eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the actor outside his residence. They are seen holding posters adorned with his image and mobile phones poised to capture a glimpse of the iconic star.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan recently featured in the blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, among others. In addition, the actor also appeared in Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth.