শুক্রবার , ২১ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ৬ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Amitabh Bachchan’s Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda On Business: ‘I Come From A Community Of Strong Women’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২১, ২০২৩ ৪:২৫ অপরাহ্ণ
navya


Navya Nanda opens up on why she's not a part of Bollywood.

Navya Nanda opens up on why she’s not a part of Bollywood.

Navya Nanda, daughter of Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, aims to carve her path away from Bollywood, with interest in family’s business.

Shweta Bachchan’s daughter and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, wants to pave her own way outside Bollywood. She’s more interested in her family’s business side and credits them for helping her understand modern gender roles.

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, the star-kid said, “I have fortunately grown up in a family where everyone has always been very equal to both genders. No one has ever really implied any gender role on one specific person,” the 25-year-old tells us, adding, “That definitely gave me a lot of clarity on what things should be like. I was grateful to grow up in an environment that didn’t enforce any gender roles onto me”.

Navya has been actively involved in her passion project, focusing on social causes like women empowerment, gender equality and social justice. As her brother Agastya Nanda prepares for his debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, Navya maintained that she has never considered pursuing acting herself. “Well, I also come from a business family too. So, I was very clear that (I don’t want to join acting and do this). At the end of college, I realised that this is what I wanted to do,” she said, adding, “I come from a family and a community of strong women, and I have always stood up for women empowerment, or their rights. I knew that I was privileged and fortunate enough to be given a platform where I could do that and I could voice some of those issues. So, I tried to accumulate and put everything together to try and maximise the impact that would come out of actually speaking up about things.”

On the work front, Navya has started her own podcast called “What the hell Navya,” where she discusses various topics with women from the Bachchan family, like her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. She is also a co-owner of Aara Health and the founder of Project Naveli, a non-profit organisation focused on gender equality.

On the personal front, Navya and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi have been rumoured to be dating each other for quite some time. They made their first official appearance in June at the Mumbai airport as they made their way back from Goa. Speculations of their romance began when they started commenting on each other’s online posts. Post which, they also attended multiple parties together.

shreyanka mazumdar
Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, music and fashion, sheRead More



Source link

